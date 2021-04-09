The cleanest cities in Russia were Kazan, Feodosia, Krasnodar and Kaliningrad. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the accommodation booking service Tvil.ru, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

Most of the respondents (26.53 percent) named Kazan the most pleasant city. The second in the rating is Feodosia – the culture of the resort for living and recreation was noted by 20.41 percent of Russians.

Krasnodar and Kaliningrad took the third place with the same number of votes – 16.33 percent of respondents consider these cities well-groomed.

Also, the cleanest cities in Russia were selected Yekaterinburg, Grozny, Ufa, Cheboksary, Tyumen and Vladivostok.

Earlier in March, Krasnodar was recognized as the best city in Russia where you can start your life from scratch. So, according to experts, the tendency to move to other cities will gain popularity after the restrictions imposed on the background of the coronavirus pandemic are lifted. At the same time, it turned out that the majority of Russians would like to go to live in the capital of the Kuban – 28.7 percent of respondents voted for it.