Today, the convoy of the 21st session of the “Emirates is Clean” campaign of the Emirates Environmental Group launched, under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development and the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, from Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Street in the Emirate of Ajman.

This coincides with the International Volunteer Day, while the campaign continues its journey until December 15th to tour the various emirates of the country, as it begins on December 7th in Fujairah, moves on December 8th to Sharjah, and arrives in Dubai on December 10th, while it is being organized in Ras Al Khaimah. On December 12th, and from there to Umm Al Quwain on December 13th, and its activities will conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 15th.

804 participants from private sector institutions, schools and a number of volunteer teams were able to collect 1,350 kg of waste and cover an area of ​​3 square kilometers. A team of volunteers was also able to separate recyclable waste and send it to the concerned centers for recycling in the country.

The founding member and chair of the group, Habiba Al Marashi, said that the campaign attracted and received a great deal of attention from all sectors of society, and over the years this campaign has grown to become the most popular practical program among environmental enthusiasts in the country, stressing that the participants who joined the campaign They include individuals and families from different backgrounds as well as private companies, government institutions, academia and other stakeholders.”

“The group’s programmes, such as the Emirates Clean Campaign, bring together people from all backgrounds to implement sustainable environmental goals within the country and become an example to the world of how we can achieve anything if we unite,” she added.

The Director of the Environment Department and Development at the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sheikh Eng. Humaid Al Mualla, stated that the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman has set its sights on preserving the environment, preserving its resources, and ensuring a better tomorrow for future generations is one of its most important goals, and therefore it is pleased to participate in all specific campaigns concerned with instilling a positive culture. Encouraging joint work and supporting mutual cooperation with all parties, institutions and individuals to preserve the ideal image of our country, which embraces beauty, clean atmosphere and green cities.