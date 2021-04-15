It was nice while it lasted. It is the feeling that predominates in Munich after the elimination of Bayern at the hands of a PSG that, except for surprise, will cause a significant clean-up within the ranks of the sextete champion. The fact that, after the most successful season in its history, having only stayed alive in the Bundesliga in mid-April will be reason enough to promote a generational change within the club that will charge the occasional renowned and essential victim until recently.

As for the squad, the bosses at the Allianz Arena have already made the most severe first decisions, such as Jerome Boateng. The veteran center-back, world champion with the Mannschaft in 2014 and two-time Champions of the Champions League with Bayern, will not be renewed at the end of the season. The same will happen with the Spanish world champion Javi Martínez and David Alaba, the latter by his own decision as he intends to take a new step in his career that could guide him to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The future of unusual like Bouna Sarr, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting or Douglas Costa is also in the air. These are signings that were obviously not up to the task of covering a plague of injuries that hit Bayern at the most crucial moment of the season. Alexander Nübel, for his part, could go out yielded before the scarce possibilities of adding minutes that the next course will continue to have before the indisputable ownership of Manuel Neuer in the Munich framework. Marc Roca is also a case to discuss after the minimal impact he had, and has, within the team.

But it will be on the bench where the main relief is expected. It was coach Hansi Flick himself who, after the elimination against PSG, did not hide that he is considering becoming a coach after the European Championship, at which point Joachim Löw will take a step back in the Mannschaft. Everything will depend on the club, where Flick has a contract until 2023 and, a priori, they do not want to let the sextete coach go. Of course, the altered relationship with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic could change plans to the leadership of a Bayern that wants and needs to renew.