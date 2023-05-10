Victor Guzman He was just signed by Club de Fútbol Monterrey for the Clausura 2023 tournament in exchange for 5 million dollars from Club Tijuana, since it was the express request of the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich.
The signing was a complete success and almost shortly the player responded to the trust and became a starter for the team, so at the age of 21 he is already a national team and is one of the current Mexican soccer players with the greatest projection .
The youth soccer player already had suitors from European soccer since his stay on the border, however, his high price taking into account his little experience did not convince European clubs like the Besiktas from Turkey, so the royal team did want to pay the Tijuana club’s claims for their player.
In this way, the player has made a leap in quality by being a starter in one of the most recognized teams in Mexico, for this reason now several more clubs from the Old Continent would have him among their objectives.
In the first instance, according to the portal Striped onlyhe Besiktas remains interested in the player and would have him on his list, on the other hand, the current Champions League semifinalist, AC Milan would also look for a young reinforcement like him and finally, the Port would be another of those interested in taking over his services, so the team from the North would at least try to 7.5 million dollars for your player.
