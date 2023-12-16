Many people accompanied the Clavarios del Bastón, Pedro José Muñoz Martínez, and the Flag, Pedro Javier Ortega, along with the Mayordomos and their pages, to celebrate what is popularly known as Clavario Day in the patron saint festivities of Yecla. As tradition dictates, the first stop was at the Basilica of La Purísima, where they sang the Salve and the hymn to the patron saint.

Subsequently, they visited various places, including the school of the Immaculate Conception, the nursery school of the Little Sisters of the Annunciation, the nursing home and the Conceptionist nuns, where emotional moments and joy were experienced, especially by children and elderly people eager to see the main protagonists of the Virgin Festival.

As is customary, after the visits, the Mayordomos and Clavarios gave refreshments to the numerous family members and friends who participated in the event.

In tomorrow's parade, the 'tyraores' will fire their harquebuses to honor the Virgin and Captain Zaplana

The parade of the delegation, animated by the band of the Association of Friends of Music of Yecla, concluded in front of the residence of the Mayordomo de la Bandera. In this place, dressed in the regulation uniform, the former Mayordomos of the Flag played the insignia, accompanied in many cases by their companions of the Staff insignia. The day ended at the residence of the Mayordomo del Bastón.

Clavario Day, which corresponds to the Mayordomos of the next year's festivities, is always celebrated on the Thursday before the day of the Patron's Ascent to the Castle sanctuary, an event that will take place tomorrow, Sunday.

In this way, Sunday is also anticipated as a particularly vibrant day to conclude the festivities. At 10 in the morning, the religious function will take place with the classic Minerva in the atrium of the basilica.

At this same time, the characteristic parade of the 'tiraores' will be displayed, who will fire their harquebuses through Concepción and Zaplana streets. This event pays tribute and commemorates both the Patroness and Captain Zaplana, whose events in 1642 gave rise to these unique festivities, recognized as being of National Tourist Interest and Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Return to the sanctuary



In the afternoon, starting at 5:30 p.m., the traditional Climb of the Patron Saint to the Castle sanctuary will begin, accompanied by the resonant roar of the harquebuses. Upon their return, the insignia will be presented to the new Mayordomos of the festivities of the Virgin of the year 2024.