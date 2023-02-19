At 20:17 it’s the goal and at 24:37 they annul it, and it wasn’t even such a tight play. The central referee did not go to see her. The use of VAR in LIGA MX is terrible. pic.twitter.com/3ylVECbLij – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) February 18, 2023

Just on the first date there was intervention of the VARsince a penalty was awarded in favor of the Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria, well charged by the Argentine Juan Dinennowith which, they managed to take the three points against Bravos de Juárez 2-1 but the era of Raphael Bridge I would have started with a draw. The same thing happened in the 1-1 draw between Xolos and Cruz Azul, held at the Hot StadiumWell, the maximum penalty with which the frontiersmen took the lead, had it not been for that, La Máquina would have whistled from the first meeting and perhaps, Raul Gutierrez he would not have lost his job. It also happened in Atlas against Mazatlana penalty awarded by the VAR helped the people from Guadalajara win 2-1, who knows if the tie would have helped to keep the Argentine on the purple bench later Gabriel Caballerowhile Toluca would have defeated América 2-1 had it not been for the penalty they converted Henry Martin after the decision of VARso it would not remain undefeated.

🇲🇽 | First division Juan Dinenno changed the penalty for a goal and Pumas beat Juárez 2-1 🎯pic.twitter.com/VAn2EHx5cW — Ex Racing Passes (@PasesExRacing) January 8, 2023

Similarly, the America he would not be on his positive streak of victories because against Necaxa he would have divided units, in the Aztec stadiumsince the first goal, converted by the Chilean Diego Valdeswas considered good after being reviewed, since it seemed to be out of place.

Goooool for America! ⚽ After a VAR review, Diego Valdés opens the scoring at the Azteca Stadium. America 🦅1-0⚡ Necaxa 🔴 LIVE coverage:https://t.co/balk65G4TS – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) February 11, 2023

This is how the Clausura 2023 position table would go without goals or penalties endorsed by the VAR: