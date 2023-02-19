He VAR It came to change the world of football, since its objective is to establish justice on the pitch, however, this is not always the case and there are still controversial errors that cause endless comments.
There is no doubt that he gives and takes away from several of the Liga MX clubs, since he has canceled goals by finding previous fouls, misplaced or some other infraction, something that normally would not have counted if the video arbitration had not arrived.
Just on the first date there was intervention of the VARsince a penalty was awarded in favor of the Pumas in Ciudad Universitaria, well charged by the Argentine Juan Dinennowith which, they managed to take the three points against Bravos de Juárez 2-1 but the era of Raphael Bridge I would have started with a draw. The same thing happened in the 1-1 draw between Xolos and Cruz Azul, held at the Hot StadiumWell, the maximum penalty with which the frontiersmen took the lead, had it not been for that, La Máquina would have whistled from the first meeting and perhaps, Raul Gutierrez he would not have lost his job. It also happened in Atlas against Mazatlana penalty awarded by the VAR helped the people from Guadalajara win 2-1, who knows if the tie would have helped to keep the Argentine on the purple bench later Gabriel Caballerowhile Toluca would have defeated América 2-1 had it not been for the penalty they converted Henry Martin after the decision of VARso it would not remain undefeated.
Other beneficiaries have been Chivas, although they have also suffered, since they would have one more victory in their career if the VAR I would not have accepted a bit of Paul Barrera who clearly crossed the line in an error by the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez, since from the outset, the referee had not considered it good. That duel ended 1-1. In addition to this, the victory over Xolos it would have been a draw because the VAR ruled as good the hand of Ismael Goveawhich was very clear, but the referee had let it pass without any problem and there would have been no second penalty Victor Guzman.
Similarly, the America he would not be on his positive streak of victories because against Necaxa he would have divided units, in the Aztec stadiumsince the first goal, converted by the Chilean Diego Valdeswas considered good after being reviewed, since it seemed to be out of place.
The high table would not have big changes because they would continue to dominate striped, Pachuca and tigerswhile the first change would come in the fourth place, with Bravos and Lion above America and Chivas. He Necaxa I would also be in tenth place and not in twelfth, Atlas would not be thirteenth and would be on rung 15 and Blue Cross it would not be second to last. At the bottom of the classification would be Queretaro and Mazatlan.
This is how the Clausura 2023 position table would go without goals or penalties endorsed by the VAR:
|
Position
|
Club
|
Points
|
goals for
|
Goals against
|
Difference
|
1
|
striped
|
18
|
+14
|
-6
|
+8
|
2
|
Pachuca
|
16
|
+16
|
-4
|
+12
|
3
|
tigers
|
fifteen
|
+13
|
-4
|
+9
|
4
|
Bravos
|
13
|
+12
|
-8
|
+4
|
5
|
Lion
|
eleven
|
+8
|
-6
|
+2
|
6
|
America
|
10
|
+16
|
-8
|
+8
|
7
|
Chivas
|
10
|
+6
|
-5
|
+1
|
8
|
Toluca
|
8
|
+6
|
-4
|
+2
|
9
|
Saints Lagoon
|
8
|
+10
|
-eleven
|
-1
|
10
|
Necaxa
|
8
|
+9
|
-eleven
|
-2
|
eleven
|
Atlético San Luis
|
8
|
+7
|
-10
|
-1
|
12
|
Xolos
|
7
|
+4
|
-4
|
13
|
cougars
|
6
|
+10
|
-eleven
|
-1
|
14
|
Blue Cross
|
6
|
+7
|
-10
|
-3
|
fifteen
|
Atlas
|
5
|
+8
|
-10
|
-2
|
16
|
Puebla
|
4
|
+7
|
-17
|
-10
|
17
|
Queretaro
|
2
|
+3
|
-7
|
-4
|
18
|
Mazatlan
|
1
|
+6
|
-18
|
-12
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Clausura #position #table #Liga #goals #counted #VAR
Leave a Reply