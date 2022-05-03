Now, although many have left, there is still a risk that someone else will leave the institution by not achieving the objective of advancing to the league nor to the playoffs, but others are totally sure.

This is the traffic light of the helmsmen at the end of the regular phase:

Because of this, the directive Juarez had to pay the fine of 80 million pesos to be in the last place in the table of quotients.

The limited squad prevented them from shining and although he supposedly has the support of his board, this role could put him out of the club.

Thanks to all the changes, even the Red Devils were considered to be one of the favorites for the title, however, they fell apart.

They were the worst defense with 36 goals against, they did not enter the playoffs and to top it off, they paid a fine of 33 million pesos for being third from last in relegation.

With this disappointment, it is clear that there is no way to defend the coach.

The scarlet legend took the place of the Uruguayan Leo Ramos and although at first the change of helmsman seemed to be working, the disappointment was the same and Gallos could barely stay above the three fined.

Even when they armed themselves well to try to be candidates for the title and to avoid the issue of the fine, they did not achieve either objective.

The Machine failed to be eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League and did not directly access leaguehaving to play the playoff.

However, it was not enough and they fell by the wayside, even though it seemed that they could get up and at least enter the playoffs.

Fentanes He didn’t do a bad job and they will surely give him a thumbs up to continue.

The reality is that he was able to change the face of the potosinos, who also loved each other in a good way by bringing outstanding players, they also gave surprises in the semester by hitting several of the greats.

Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, his place is almost certain.

Even if the Cañoneros fall by the wayside, the board must be happy with the work of the Eternal and for this reason he would earn more time, although a disastrous performance could perhaps activate the alarms.

In the middle of the semester, The fringe began to fall and the clearest example was in these last dates, because the entire tournament was in the zone of league and on the last day he was out.

The board has confidence in the strategist, although it is known that many will be looking for his services at the end of the championship.

The Ray they came to add three consecutive victories until Chivas he beat them on the last date, however, they are in the playoffs and if they advance they would be a difficult rival. Lush You’ve already earned the chance to have a long-term project.

Christian he was only in charge of two duels and in both he got a draw, against Saints Y Tolucaso it is unknown if it will really have the go-ahead to continue.

Now that the interims worked in a great way the same and he has a chance to start the next semester.

National University play the final of the CONCACAF Champions League in the week and fulfilled his task by adding to enter the playoffs and dream of the double. The people at home are happy with the actions of the team and the only way to see away Lillini It would be that another club decided to take him.

He came on an interim basis, but knowing how they’ve handled the Flock lately, he’ll likely be the tactician for A2022 no matter what happens in the playoffs.

The Tano It started with a loss and then a draw, however, what came next was incredible. The team has six wins in a row, except for the draw in the Young Classic.

Several of the players returned to their good level and from thinking about a playoff they reached league direct. He would deserve to stay, but the board has the floor.

When The king midas arrived, the royal team was in the last places and managed to climb them to be caressing Liguilla at times, although in the end they stayed in the playoffs.

It could be a long-term project once again.

Again the red and black They stood out for having a great defense, having their ups and downs, but they were never below the first four places and they will surely be a difficult rival.

Coca It’s also here to stay ahead for a while.

It is expected that The lice can have several achievements as he had tukaso he will hardly lose his position even if he fails to win the title.

Added to this, they never stopped being in the first and second place. There is Almada for a while.