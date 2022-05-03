The regular phase of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has come to an end. The semester has been highlighted by the work of firefighters after the replacement of a large number of strategists.
Now, although many have left, there is still a risk that someone else will leave the institution by not achieving the objective of advancing to the league nor to the playoffs, but others are totally sure.
This is the traffic light of the helmsmen at the end of the regular phase:
Incredible as it may seem, tukaone of the most successful coaches in Mexican soccer, lived a total hell in front of Bravos by adding only eleven points.
Because of this, the directive Juarez had to pay the fine of 80 million pesos to be in the last place in the table of quotients.
The limited squad prevented them from shining and although he supposedly has the support of his board, this role could put him out of the club.
Toluca made a restructuring of its staff for this semester, starting with the technical direction by placing Nachowho came from Spain and say goodbye to several relevant players such as Antonio Rios.
Thanks to all the changes, even the Red Devils were considered to be one of the favorites for the title, however, they fell apart.
They were the worst defense with 36 goals against, they did not enter the playoffs and to top it off, they paid a fine of 33 million pesos for being third from last in relegation.
With this disappointment, it is clear that there is no way to defend the coach.
The Argentine was one of the firefighters who arrived to try to change the course of Querétaro, but could not do so due to the problems they had when they were banned from playing at home.
The scarlet legend took the place of the Uruguayan Leo Ramos and although at first the change of helmsman seemed to be working, the disappointment was the same and Gallos could barely stay above the three fined.
the same chrysanthemum It has been clear and I would accept his departure without problems after not meeting the goals.
Another of the great disappointments was Xolos, who placed the Uruguayan strategist at the end of Grita México 2021 to support his project.
Even when they armed themselves well to try to be candidates for the title and to avoid the issue of the fine, they did not achieve either objective.
Tijuana must pay 47 million pesos and the continuity of the Galician it looks extremely difficult.
The Peruvian was the man who ended Cruz Azul’s drought of league titles, however, memory is short and there is talk of his possible departure, including the same fans who have turned against him.
The Machine failed to be eliminated in the CONCACAF Champions League and did not directly access leaguehaving to play the playoff.
This will be the great test for El Cabezón, who is sure to play his last cards and if he is eliminated in the playoffs, he could leave, added to his bad relationship with the sports director Jaime Ordiales.
One more firefighter. The strategist came to take the helm of Santos Laguna with the departure of the Portuguese Peter Caixinhamanaging for a moment to dazzle and make their footballers shine.
However, it was not enough and they fell by the wayside, even though it seemed that they could get up and at least enter the playoffs.
Fentanes He didn’t do a bad job and they will surely give him a thumbs up to continue.
The Brazilian coach who was champion with his country’s Olympic team in Tokyo 2022, also had a replacement role by taking the place of the Uruguayan Marcelo Mendez at Atletico San Luis.
The reality is that he was able to change the face of the potosinos, who also loved each other in a good way by bringing outstanding players, they also gave surprises in the semester by hitting several of the greats.
Regardless of what happens in the playoffs, his place is almost certain.
In front of Mazatlanthe Argentine closed the regular phase in a great way by adding four wins in a row to get into the playoffs, something that must be taken into account for its continuity.
Even if the Cañoneros fall by the wayside, the board must be happy with the work of the Eternal and for this reason he would earn more time, although a disastrous performance could perhaps activate the alarms.
At the start of the championship, the Argentine coach of Puebla was the sensation for putting a team with a modest squad in the first places, without knowing if that hurt him.
In the middle of the semester, The fringe began to fall and the clearest example was in these last dates, because the entire tournament was in the zone of league and on the last day he was out.
The board has confidence in the strategist, although it is known that many will be looking for his services at the end of the championship.
The Jimmy was chosen to take the place of the Argentine Paul Guede in Necaxa, taking advantage of the young people and putting together a competitive and seasoned group.
The Ray they came to add three consecutive victories until Chivas he beat them on the last date, however, they are in the playoffs and if they advance they would be a difficult rival. Lush You’ve already earned the chance to have a long-term project.
The former guard began his stage as helmsman after the resignation of the Argentine Ariel Holan because León was totally blurred despite having been runner-up in the A2021.
Christian he was only in charge of two duels and in both he got a draw, against Saints Y Tolucaso it is unknown if it will really have the go-ahead to continue.
Now that the interims worked in a great way the same and he has a chance to start the next semester.
What the Argentine has done in Pumas is not easy and should be applauded. He took on a team that suffered significant departures and has a modest roster, but he has made them work.
National University play the final of the CONCACAF Champions League in the week and fulfilled his task by adding to enter the playoffs and dream of the double. The people at home are happy with the actions of the team and the only way to see away Lillini It would be that another club decided to take him.
The helmsman did the impossible, getting Chivas back on track after the disastrous stage of Marcelo Michel Leano. String It has totally surprised, since it recovered several players and closed the regular phase with four consecutive wins over complicated rivals.
He came on an interim basis, but knowing how they’ve handled the Flock lately, he’ll likely be the tactician for A2022 no matter what happens in the playoffs.
The Argentine thing is to frame. He took a dying America that didn’t raise with his countryman Santiago Solariwhich left them in the last places.
The Tano It started with a loss and then a draw, however, what came next was incredible. The team has six wins in a row, except for the draw in the Young Classic.
Several of the players returned to their good level and from thinking about a playoff they reached league direct. He would deserve to stay, but the board has the floor.
The man who made Rayados the successful team of the mid-2000s and early 2010s is back to work his magic, after the poor work of Javier Aguirre.
When The king midas arrived, the royal team was in the last places and managed to climb them to be caressing Liguilla at times, although in the end they stayed in the playoffs.
It could be a long-term project once again.
Such as Reynosothe Argentine has the distinction of having finished seventy years without an Atlas League title and is now looking for the two-time championship when entering league In a direct way.
Again the red and black They stood out for having a great defense, having their ups and downs, but they were never below the first four places and they will surely be a difficult rival.
Coca It’s also here to stay ahead for a while.
Even when Tigres had a bad closing, the fans always wanted their team to play offensive soccer, which the coach came to implement.
It is expected that The lice can have several achievements as he had tukaso he will hardly lose his position even if he fails to win the title.
The work of the Uruguayan stands out, who arrived in Pachuca when he was suffering too much, without having any spotlight on him due to his bad streak.
However, the helmsman was able to take advantage of the youthful talent of the Tuzos with the experience of some foreigners and consolidated to make the best offense and defense.
Added to this, they never stopped being in the first and second place. There is Almada for a while.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Clausura #traffic #light #work #technicians #risk #regular #phase
Leave a Reply