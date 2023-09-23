At the end of the summer transfer market, Club América closed the signing for the central defense with Igor Lichnovsky coming from the Tigres UANL, something that took everyone and everyone by surprise, and, furthermore, as expected, there was no shortage of questions about this panic signing.
Throughout the market, the board had made bids for countless players in South America and Europe, there was even talk that they had tempted Sergio Ramos with a possible arrival and thus reinforce their defensive zone, which was the weakest and most important position of the team.
Injuries and irregularity had affected the lower area of the azulcrema team. Israel Kings and Sebastian Caceres They are the nominal center backs, in addition to the youth squad Ramon Juarez.
Besides, Nestor Araujo He has been sidelined from the team for the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury.
In this way, in Igor’s debut against Chivas in the National Classic, the Chilean followed a play so that one of the azulcremas goals fell and against Querétaro, he scored the goal to give the leadership to those from Coapa, so he has already been a factor in two matches for the team’s favorable results
The topic of the future of Lichnovsky He is a bit tangled between clauses with América and Tigres, the defender did not arrive in the capital for free, because he had a contract with the royals. Fernando Esquivel reported that the agreement between Lichnovsky and the felines ended in December 2023.
However, the contract between the two would extend until 2025 if the team was champion, which happened in Clausura 2023. So, with the loan to Coapa, both clubs pay the footballer’s salary.
So a question has arisen, what happens if America wants to buy it? I would have to sign him, if America is champion or plays 50% of the minutes with the Eagles.
If these two conditions are not met, América could return the player to the Tigres UANL without having to buy him. In case you are interested Lichnovskyit would cost them at least 3.5 million euros (as estimated by the portal Transfermarkt).
