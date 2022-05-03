Diego Simeone renewed his contract as coach of Atlético de Madrid until 2024, but a clause could cast doubt on his continuity at the Colchonero.
According to information from the media Cope, Cholo must renegotiate his contract in the event his team fails to qualify for the Champions League and his presence for the next season is not yet confirmed.
Atleti has 61 points and is currently in fourth position. It is the last team that is qualifying, along with Real Madrid (81), Barcelona (66) and Sevilla (64). In fifth position, in Europa League positions, is Betis with 58.
There are four dates left and everything indicates that the last quota will be between Atlético de Madrid and Betis, something that could be decisive in Diego Simeone’s future as coach. We review here the fixture of both teams.
May 7: Barcelona (L)
May 10: Valencia (F)
May 15 Grenada (L)
May 22: Real Madrid (F)
May 8: Atletico Madrid (L)
May 11: Elche (F)
May 15: Seville (L)
May 22: Royal Society (V).
Who will keep the Champions League qualification spot?
