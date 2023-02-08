Taking into account that they had options at clubs in the Big Six of the Premier League, it was too surprising that Paulo Dybala will sign with Moruinho’s Roma as a free agent. Everything indicates that the ‘Jewel’ thought about adding minutes and not being left out of the World Cup, a movement that in the end turned out as he calculated it, and even his signing by the team from the Italian capital was better than he had could have imagined.
Today Paulo is one of the best players in the ‘La Loba’ squad, it is a fact that Paulo recovered his best feelings after years in decline within Juventus and makes a difference in favor of Mourinho and his team. That being the case, it is not ruled out that the Argentine could be of interest to several of the best clubs in the world once again, especially since the playmaker has a starting price almost as a gift for his signing.
From Italy they report that in Paulo’s contract there is a sale clause that becomes valid from the start of the summer market. The price of the player is located at only 12 million euros, a figure that the teams that are interested in the services of the renewed version of the ‘jewel’ will have to pay. It is a fact that Dybala will not lack suitors, although it is possible that Roma will try to counteract this exit option by offering a renewal to who is today the star of the team.
#clause #Paulo #Dybala #leave #Roma
Leave a Reply