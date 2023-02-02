The end of the season is very busy for Real Madrid, at least in the club’s offices, as there are seven players whose contract ends in June and their future is up in the air: Nacho, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Mariano and Karim Benzema. To this day, these seven players are free to negotiate their future with any gold club.
One of the cases that worries fans the most is that of the captain, since he is the only player who does not have a substitute in the squad and if he left Madrid, the team would be left without 9.
At the moment, Benzema continues without renewing and there have not even been negotiations with the board of directors headed by Florentino Pérez. However, since the program The Big Match of the COPE chainthe journalist Melchor Ruiz reported that Benzema does not need to wait for the board to make him an offer to extend his relationship with Madrid, since after winning the Ballon d’Or his contract would have been automatically renewed for one more season, until 2024, as long as the player so wishes.
Therefore, now the decision would be in the hands of Benzema who will have to sign that contract renewal for one year if he wants to continue in Madrid.
Remember that the daily The world unveiled an offer from the Saudi Arabian government of 30 million euros for Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema himself. But according to various media outlets, the madridistas can breathe easy since the intention of the French soccer player is to continue playing at the Santiago Bernabéu.
