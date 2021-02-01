Since the LucasFilm Games seal was introduced, the rumors surrounding the RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic saga have been at the center of many theories. One indicates that there could be a remake of the first installment of this saga, even if a new game can be proposed that extends this license. But now it seems that another possibility is gaining strength and it is that the classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic would see the light on consoles this year, as a relaunch.

The information would come from a Star Wars expert, Jordan Maison, who would have indicated that the plan is to send both titles to the “Modern consoles”. Here we enter into a first conflict, since in the middle of the generational change that term can be ambiguous. This is because the EA Motive project Maverick, which was launched as Star Wars: Squadrons, was recently intervened, where it was heard that there are indications of giving a new impetus to the KOTOR saga, or Knights of the Old Republic.

The plan would follow the same path as the release of other Star Wars classics, how have they been Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer and Jedi Knight on consoles. And this is why the plan would allow the classics Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to see the light of day on consoles this year. This can even serve to strengthen the theory of a new future installment. Today, we find two titles, the first, Knights of the Old Republic and Knights, developed by Bioware, and a second, Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, developed by Obsidian Games.

It would not be a complex work, according to the informant, it would be a simple version improved, or adapted to current standards, of both titles.

Note, this would be SEPARATE from the upcoming remake thingy (which would incorporate elements to include it into canon). These would just be straight, upscaled, ports. – Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) January 29, 2021

Heard some fun game stuff this week. Nothing huge and no real details (hence a tweet and not a post)… Do you know how the Jedi Knight and Episode 1 Racer games got Switch / Modern Console re-releases? Listening to #KOTOR 1 and 2 you will get the same thing sometime this year.

From there, what Electronic Arts can do with this license is a mystery. The reinforcement of projects related to Star Wars by LucasFilm Games does not imply anything for Electronic Arts, which confirmed that they will continue working on their projects. Not that they have squeezed much of this possibility, with the Star Wars Battlefront games, other projects were canceled. It has been seen that lately they have managed to launch some interesting projects, with the praised Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the arcade Star Wars Squadrons.

Similarly, Maison comments that do not treat this discovery as something that can be ruled out that you are working on a New title of Knights of the Old Republic. In fact, it seems an important step for the saga to return to the present day, gain new followers and a new installment may be more interesting.

Another game that keeps going, and actually picks up the pace for the future, is the Star Wars MMO, The Old Republic. This could be another game that was influenced by this push from Electronic Arts for Star Wars. And it does not seem a bad idea that they were considering their arrival on consoles, since in recent years many of this style have reached Xbox and Playstation. We will see what all this means as the weeks go by. Right now there is a clear intention to make good use of the Star Wars universe to make new games.