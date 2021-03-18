The Classic of the second round already has a date and time. The confrontation between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on Saturday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m., as LaLiga has made official with the publication of the schedules for matchday 29 and 30 of the championship. The match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium and will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga.

El Clásico will come to Real Madrid in the middle of their two games in the Champions League quarter-final tie. Zidane’s team plays the first leg on April 6 or 7 and the return match on April 13 or 14. The whites will know their European rival, the field order and the date of each match tomorrow, Friday, when the draw takes place at 12:00 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

On the same day (30th) of the Classic, Atlético de Madrid, leaders of the championship, will visit the Betis field on Sunday the 11th at 9:00 p.m.

LaLiga has also announced the schedules for matchday 29, which will be played on the same weekend as the final of the Copa del Rey pending last season between Athletic and Real Sociedad. That weekend, Real Madrid will host Eibar at Di Stéfano on Saturday April 3 at 6:30 pm; Barcelona will host Valladolid on Sunday 4 at 9:00 pm at the Camp Nou and before both; On Saturday 3, Atlético will visit Sevilla in the Pizjuán at 16:15. The match at the Sevilla stadium will be played on the same day that the capital of Seville hosts the Basque derby of the Cup final. The two finalists will meet again on Wednesday the 7th at 9:00 p.m. in a league match at the Reale Arena.

Schedules for matchday 29 of La Liga Santander

Friday, April 2 (Good Friday)

21:00 Levante-Huesca

Saturday, April 3

14:00 Granada-Villarreal

16:15 Seville-Athletic

18:30 Real Madrid-Eibar

Sunday, April 4

14:00 Alavés-Celta

16:15 Elche-Betis

18:30 Osasuna-Getafe

21:00 Barcelona-Valladolid

Monday, April 5

21:00 Cádiz-Valencia

Wednesday, April 7

21:00 Real Sociedad-Athletic

LaLiga Santander matchday 30 schedule

Friday, April 9

21:00 Huesca-Elche

Saturday, April 10

14:00 Getafe-Cádiz

16:15 Athletic-Alavés

18:30 Eibar-Levante

9:00 pm Real Madrid-Barcelona

Sunday, April 11

14:00 Villarreal-Osasuna

16:15 Valencia-Real Sociedad

18:30 Valladolid-Granada

21:00 Betis-Atlético

Monday, April 12

21:00 Celta-Seville