Blaze Entertainment, creators of Evercade cartridge-based gaming systems, and UK publisher Team17 have announced the first collection of Amiga games on Evercade with the Team17 Collection 1 cartridge. This is the first time Amiga emulation is legally available for a portable gaming system. Full game list includes: Alien Breed Special Edition ’92, Alien Breed II, Alien Breed Tower Assault, Arcade Pool, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Body Blows, Full Contact, Kingpin: Arcade Sports Series Bowling, Project X: Special Edition ’93, Qwak. Each Evercade game cartridge comes in an Evercade-branded cartridge box with a collection number on the spine, and also includes a full-color manual detailing how to play, as well as some game tips and information.

The Team17 Collection 1 cartridge will run on all Evercade hardware running the latest firmware (FW versions 3.0.X and higher) and have all the benefits of Evercade emulation including save and load states that can be used on all updated Evercade devices and display settings including selectable screen scaling and a new 50Hz PAL mode for supported TVs. The Team17 Collection 1 will be available for purchase on May 31, 2023 and will be available for pre-order from March 2023. This will be Evercade’s third collection of home computers, which will have a blue colored back to indicate the platform. This isn’t the first time a Team17 collection has released on Evercade with 2021’s Worms Collection 1 including 3 console-based Worms titles.