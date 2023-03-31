Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund can sabotage its former coach Thomas Tuchel’s unveiling ceremony for the first step in his career with rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday, and is another step closer to thwarting the Bavarian giant’s attempt to win the German Football League title for the eleventh time in a row, when they meet in the “Classicer”. The summit of the twenty-sixth stage.

Dortmund is at the top of the standings with 53 points, one point ahead of Bayern, but it will face the Bavarians at home in the “Allianz Arena”, which was the graveyard for the ambitions of the “Lions of Westphalia” in the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

Dortmund enters the match in an excellent position, having won nine out of ten league matches in 2023.

In the same period, Bayern achieved five wins out of ten matches, which ultimately resulted in the dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann last week, to be replaced by former Dortmund coach Tuchel.

Dortmund’s last victory in Munich in the league competitions dates back to 2014 (3-0) under the leadership of Klopp, when the title was effectively decided in favor of Bayern.

Since then, Bayern Munich has achieved eight consecutive victories in the “Classic”, scoring 33 goals and conceding only six goals.

“It’s a huge match for all of us,” Tuchel said. It is a matter of building trust and anticipation.”

He added, “There is no greater challenge than starting my era here with a match against Dortmund. It is the biggest match in German football, and it has an additional element given the current state of the league table.

In the 2018-19 season, the last time Dortmund went to Munich in first place late in the season, the visitors were given a football lesson.

Bayern crushed Dortmund 5-0, including four goals in the first half, and Dortmund eventually lost the title, two points behind Bayern.

Even Tuchel, Dortmund’s most successful coach in the post-Klopp era, could not win a league match in Munich.

However, he was present the last time Dortmund won at the “Allianz Arena”, with a 3-2 victory in the German Cup semi-finals for the 2016-2017 season.

And while a draw would keep Dortmund’s lead by one point with eight matches remaining, midfielder Emre Djan said this week: “We are going to win.”

“It will be very difficult, but we believe in ourselves,” he added.

And it seems that Leon Goritska, who was substituted early in the friendly match that the German national team lost to his Belgian counterpart 3-2 in Cologne on Tuesday, due to a sprained ankle, will be ready to participate.

“I feel good,” said Goretzka, who moved to Bayern from Schalke 04 in 2018. I sprained my ankle but it should be fine on Saturday.

Since his arrival at the Bavarian club from Manchester City in the summer of 2020, Leroy Sane has frustrated Bayern Munich fans, because of his brilliance… sometimes.

Now just 27, the former Schalke 04 forward should be entering the prime of his career, but his form has fallen so low that he was left out of Germany’s last two friendlies against Peru and Belgium.

Former Bayern coaches Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann were unable to convince Sani to reproduce his form at Manchester City, which is something Tuchel hopes to correct.

The stage matches open on Friday, when Einracht Frankfurt hosts Bochum, in its quest to achieve its first victory after four matches, in which it failed to achieve victory during its struggle for a position in the Champions League next season, but it is currently sixth with 40 points.

On the other hand, Schalke will have the opportunity to get out of the relegation zone for the first time since last October, if it beats its guest Bayer Leverkusen, knowing that the first was undefeated in two consecutive matches in the league.

