The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Pokemon Card Collectible Set. This is the Classic Set, in black. The price has dropped by about €80 compared to the previous price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The median price is 372.72€, the previous price was 390€, while the lowest recent price was 332.29€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What’s included in the Pokémon Classic Collector’s Set?
This collectible product includes three 60-card decks, built around the cards Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. Additionally, there are also six new cards, including Suicune ex, Lugia ex, and Ho-Oh ex. The cards are foil.
Inside you will also find:
- Two-player folding game table wrapped in fabric
- toolbox with spiral randomizer
- 3 leather finished deck boxes
- stackable damage counter cones
- 2 sets of 3D condition indicators
- 3 sets of tone card cases
