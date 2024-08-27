The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Pokemon Card Collectible Set. This is the Classic Set, in black. The price has dropped by about €80 compared to the previous price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The median price is 372.72€, the previous price was 390€, while the lowest recent price was 332.29€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.