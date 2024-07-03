Netflix keeps releasing games for all ages and now it’s the turn of a classic that you surely played on your most boring days. The classic Minesweeper is now back with better graphics, new scenarios and the same passion for not running into a mine.

You can now play Minesweeper through the Netflix app. The classic puzzle game for PC is reinvented and now allows us to travel to various countries around the world, including Mexico. In this game you must look for places free of mines and with the help of the flags you can avoid detonating them.

The classic Minesweeper has a new version with better graphics

The Netflix game is totally freewith no ads or in-game payments, making it an amazing option to kill that free time you have each day. Just be careful not to find the mine or the sea space will explode and your game will end. Complete the daily challenges and enjoy the various game modes included.

Let’s remember that Netflix has its own versions of classic games like Hearts and Solitaire, along with independent hits like Hades and part of the Grand Theft Auto series. Not to mention the titles that have to do with its own programming.

