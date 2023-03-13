All the attention of soccer in the first division of Mexico this week will focus on the national classic that will star in the Chivas and Eagles next Saturday and by the way, after a long time now it looks very even.

In numerical terms, the difference between the two is only one point, Guadalajara (21) third place and America (20) fourth place. In sports, their competitive level has also been very consistent, with the exception that prior to their long-awaited duel, the people from Guadalajara lost surprisingly to Puebla and the feathered won a visit to Tigres.

But it is good to add that a week ago the America lost its undefeated and on their own court, when they were beaten 3-0 by the champion Pachuca.

Therefore, we reiterate that the two teams arrive on equal terms to their most transcendental battle of the season and if both maintain that proposal to go to the front, we do not doubt that one of the best classics of recent years could be experienced.

And as in all the classics we already tied the bet with the popular and Americanist to the bone, Jorge ‘sapo’ Cervantes, the pride of the Aguaruto syndicate. It is something symbolic not to see such an attractive comparison dioquis. If there are more challengers, raise your hand.

BAD NUMBERS. At the moment the most pressured coaches in the Mexican tournament are; Rafael Puente Jr de los Pumas and Benjamín Mora, who cannot find the path so that their respective teams can be more consistent and therefore their situation is not at all reliable.

But the case of Puente calls our attention even more, since according to the statistics of the last 30 games directed in the first division, it only presents one victory, 21 setbacks and 8 draws.

With such a disappointing balance, it is very difficult for a coach to last long in his position and everything looks so that Rafael Puente does not start to earn now, it is a fact that the feline board that hired him for only six months, could thank him before that said time is up

GREAT BRAND. According to the data handled by the board of the Diamante municipal tournament headed by Félix Acosta, the Deportivo Amigos del Venado team with the 4-1 victory over Villa Juárez reached 43 games without losing.

The undefeated brand of Venado, under the Acosta administration, began in 2022 with the summer and municipal tournaments and there were a total of 36 games and in the current 2023 campaign it has already gone seven more without losing.

We will be on the lookout to see how far this powerful frame can extend its excellent pace or if it comes up with a better rooster that can stop it.