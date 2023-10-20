Millionaires visit this Saturday in The Road to Santa Fe in the most important Bogotá classic of this year.

And it is because both clubs are looking for victory to continue paving the way to qualify for the next phase of the tournament.

Very clear

Alberto Gamero He is the blue coach and left his impressions about what this crucial commitment will be.

The payroll. “There are several recovered players. We have several variants and possibly Silva will go to concentration, we have seen it better. He has had fever, diarrhea and has lost strength. Let’s see if he can go.”

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Santa Fe. “We emphasize the match against Tolima, Professor Peirano was there. They won’t have much change at the back. Try to get possession of the ball. I don’t think the team will fail because of what it did in Ibagué. We have needs. It will be a close classic, no one is going to want to give something away.”

Information. “You always look. He likes the ’10’ midfielder. It’s more than focusing on the players and the structure he has had. We know that on the court there are things that vary and I don’t think it will change because there is no time. We have to focus on the players.”

A lot of work

Still ball. “For a good laboratory play you need a good collector. It’s no mystery. We have three-man plays at the first post or the second, but if the ball reaches there we benefit.”

The new ones. “It’s a work issue. We have understood that the team is very serious, they train very early. The will of the players is great, since they meet at 9:30 in the morning and you see them at 7:30 training, doing work.”

Visiting topic. “This away team is not going to change anything. We always go out to look for the games. I have to get used to looking for games, as a big team. We have to keep insisting. Away from home we have been able to get key points and we have a score that encourages us to seek classification. The three points against Santa Fe can seal our classification.”

