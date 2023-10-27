Real Madrid visits Barcelona on Saturday in the 11th round of LaLiga (9:15 am in Colombia) in a duel for the leadership, to which the two teams arrive driven by their youngest players, especially the Barça team.

“Having people from home is a plus because of their commitment, because they feel the colors. Having people from La Masía is fantastic, they know the rivalry, the importance of the game,” Xavi Hernández said this Friday.

Injuries to Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have led Xavi to turn in recent weeks to youngsters like Fermín López (20 years old) or Marc Guiu (17 years old), La Masía’s latest discovery.

Guiu became the hero of his team last weekend by scoring the winning goal against Athletic Club (1-0) 33 seconds into his debut with the Barça first team. A match in which Barça finished with Guiu and Lamine Yamal (16 years old) up front and Gavi (19 years old) in the midfield.

“I see the desire to play in these boys’ faces, they are not at all scared like those of my generation were,” said the Barça coach after the match against Athletic.

Xavi hopes to be able to recover some of his injured players against Real Madrid. “Players that we almost ruled out want to be there. They have better feelings, but we will see how they are tomorrow,” he said this Friday, although he will surely have to continue counting on his ‘children’.

Gavi is a fixture in the midfield, while at left back, Xavi hopes to be able to count on Alejandro Balde (20 years old), who is also out of injury and whom he reserved on Wednesday against Shakthtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal, who has already set several records for precocity, could score one more as the youngest player to play in a classic if he has minutes on Saturday at the Montjuic stadium.

“They are young people who have a great future, but we also have young people with a spectacular future: Bellingham (20 years old) is very young, Vinicius (23) is very young, Camavinga (20) is very young…”, recalled this Friday the coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

Since his signing in the last transfer window, Bellingham has become a mainstay of the merengue team in the center of the field. For a long time the feud of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, in the Madrid midfield young people are increasingly present with Valverde (25 years old), Tchouaméni (23 years old) and Camavinga.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) he will play because he is fine, he has made a good recovery,” said Ancelotti, about Bellingham, recovered from the discomfort he suffered in the Champions League match against Sporting de Braga on Tuesday (2-1 victory).

On Saturday, against Barcelona, ​​in addition to the English midfielder, the main scorer for Real Madrid and LaLiga with eight goals, the spotlight will be on Vinicius, whose figure was once again the center of controversy.

A tweet from a Barça manager criticizing an action by the Brazilian in the Champions League match against Braga on Tuesday and minimizing the racist insults to which he was subjected reignited the controversy.

Barcelona’s sporting vice president, Rafael Yuste, apologized for the tweet, and Xavi also criticized him, but, according to the Spanish press, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will not attend the Clásico upset by that action.

Where will the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid be seen?

The first classic of the League between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be seen, starting at 9:15 in the morning, Colombia time, through the signals of ESPN and Star +.

SPORTS

With Efe