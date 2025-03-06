The strong and constant rain that discharged this Thursday over Valdebebas is an easy temptation to fall into the use of aquatic terms that perfectly describe what happened once again, about the grass. However, the matter is too bleeding and serious to … Stay in mere linguistic licenses type “shipwreck”, “storm”, “chaparrón” or similar.

The punctual news-and usual-is that Barça thrashed Real Madrid, in this case in the first leg of the Queen’s Cup semifinal, which practically places the Barca team in the grand finale, probably against Atlético, which on Wednesday beat Granada at home (0-2) ..

Real Madrid:

Mass; Antonia (Shei, m.46), María, Lakrar, Yasmin (Eva Navarro, m.55); Toletti (Irune, m.46), Angeldahl, Weir; Feller, Brunn (Athenea, m.55) and Carmona.

Cata Coll; ONA (Schertenleib, m. 73), Paredes, Mapi, Brugts (Engen, m. 57); Patri, Aitana, Pina (Jana Fernández, m.73); Graham (Torrejón, m.84), Parallofish (Rolfo, m.57) and Pajor.

0-1, m.1, Parallolo. 0-2, M.13, Pajor. 0-3, m. 29, Pajor. 0-4, m. 42, Paralluelo. 0-5, m.78, Pajor.

AZA garden (Tenerife College). He showed a yellow card to Rolfo

Global information is worrying. Because it is not good for women’s football that every time the two great clubs of Spain face each other, the superiority of one on the other is so great. Of 17 classic played, Barça has won the 17. And its scoring background is even more devastating: it has marked 63 goals in front of the 6 scored by the white team.

That sidereal difference was corroborated in less than two minutes. Paralluelo opened the scoring and drew all its virtues and, at the same time, the deficiencies of the rival. Barça is a machine in all aspects. Physics, tactically and technically exhibiting a catalog within the reach of very few clubs in the world. Real Madrid, of course, is not one of them. White defense errors were used by the Catalans, who had finished the tie in just half an hour.

The break came, the rain ceased and in the second half Barça, without ever losing control, raised his foot. Even so, the lethal Pajor signed a ‘hat-trick’ and another overwhelming classic.