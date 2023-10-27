DirectChronicle

While waiting for the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Girona is the leader of the Spanish league and continues its fairy tale. The revelation of the championship already wins even when his game is not at the level he has shown on his best afternoons. Celta was cruelly punished with a late goal after a controversy that will trigger grievances in Vigo.

1 Gazzaniga, Arnau Martinez (Tsygankov, min. 78), Daley Blind, David López (Juanpe, min. 47), Yangel Herrera, Iván Martín (Portu, min. 66), Miguel Gutierrez, Aleix García, Dovbyk (Stuani, min. 67), Sávio and Yan Couto 0 Guaita, Carl Starfelt, Kevin Vázquez, Unai Núñez, Manu Sánchez, Jonathan Bamba (Óscar Mingueza, min. 74), Luca De La Torre, Renato Tapia, Carlos Dotor, Aspas and Jorgen Strand Larsen Goals 1-0 min. 90: Yangel Herrera. Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos Yellow cards Yan Couto (min. 52), Kevin Vázquez (min. 55), Stuani (min. 76), Unai Núñez (min. 77) and Juanpe (min. 81) See also England shakes off doubts and debuts with a win against Iran

A high-ranking Celta delegation attended a meeting this week with Medina Cantalejo, the head of the referees. There were two hours of talk, with images and grievances that coach Rafa Benítez complains bitterly about. Celta does not have plenty of football, but neither is fortune with the decisions of the braids. In Girona he did not deserve to win a match in which he barely left his field, but he could have been close to that victory when in the final stretch of the duel the referee annulled a celestial goal after goalkeeper Gazzaniga tripped over Dotor. The goalkeeper went out to stop a deep ball, but the ball slipped out of his hands and tripped over the Celta player. The ball was at the feet of De la Torre, who pushed the ball into the net. The referee annulled the goal and the VAR did not say this is my mouth. Shortly after came the winning goal for Girona.

The match was a difficult one, laden with interruptions, contingencies and mishaps, without causing any trouble for the goalkeepers. Before the break, Celta barely stretched with two timid arrivals from Tapia and Bamba. Girona couldn’t find space and Guaita barely had to intervene. He did it at the beginning of the second half to stop Dovbyk’s header from a corner, the first shot between the sticks for the local squad. But nothing changed. The stumbles, falls and stops continued. At that point, Celta’s plan was to band together around a 4-4-2 and get together to play in their own field with little or nothing happening. The club does not recognize itself in the relegation positions it occupies, with a victory after eleven days, but at least in Girona it did not show greed to try to impose its capacity and dominate the rival.

More information

More could be expected from Girona, or at least the classification helps generate expectations. The painting that Míchel trains lacked precision, uncomfortable without spaces, but after so much dull fiddling came a more frenetic ending. Míchel looked for it with a call to Portu and Stuani to move the attack. He found new solutions because the Uruguayan tower began to lower the balls that reached the area. In one of them Miguel Gutiérrez was close to the goal with a shot from the edge of the area.

Girona became even more lively when Tsygankov came on for Arnau. Couto took over on the side in a move that showed Míchel’s lack of confidence in Pablo Torre, who warmed up on the wing without going out onto the field. Then came the outcome, the controversy of the disallowed goal against Celta and the local victory with a shot by Herrera from outside the area. “My God!” Benítez exclaimed.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.