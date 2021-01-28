“If we got rid of all the cleaners, garbage men, bus drivers, supermarket cashiers and secretaries, for example, society would stop in its tracks.” This phrase by journalist Owen Jones, written exactly a decade ago, is read with very different eyes after several months applauding so-called essential workers. Now it is not necessary for Jones to convince his audience as when he presented that idea in his book Chavs: the demonization of the working class (Captain Swing), because the pandemic has revealed it in a natural experiment with humanity as a laboratory mouse.

However, the essential denunciation of his speech is still valid and now there is new evidence that it also happens in Spain. In the UK they were chavs: a stereotyped, demonized collective, to whom we consciously and unconsciously attribute defects and vices. “The term chav it currently encompasses any negative traits associated with working-class people: violence, vagrancy, teenage pregnancy, racism, alcoholism, and so on, ”writes Jones. In Spain, the word that in more regions could encompass that same prejudice is chonis, according to social psychologist Alexandra Vázquez, who has just published a study on the prejudices they suffer at British Journal of Social Psychology.

Vázquez and his colleague David Lois, both from UNED, carried out five studies to analyze the misgivings that a choni arouses among the population, defined in the Academy’s dictionary as “a young woman who pretends to be elegant and fashionable, although vulgar”. A group of university students from all over Spain had to choose a partner for an online assignment among different profiles, and one of them showed the photo of María, a 33-year-old girl with excessive makeup, combed hair and leopard print clothes. The topic of the choni. That image reduced interest in collaborating with her. But it is not a problem of appearance: when the girl in that same photo was presented as Cayetana, daughter of lawyers and who lives in an upper-class neighborhood, the prejudice disappeared completely. “It’s not bad aesthetic taste, but the inferences that people make about a social group,” explains Vázquez.

It is not only that the subjects were less willing to collaborate remotely with María la choni. It is that they attributed less competition and worse morality, something that did not happen with Cayetana. “If it is immoral, it is a threat and I prefer not to associate with that person,” sums up Vázquez. In the following studies this concept was deepened. They compared Maria to a posh-looking girl, and again the subjects showed less interest in relating to her. The people who stood out in their responses as more materialistic were those who gave the worst score to the choni in all circumstances, their prejudice was stronger. And when the experiment without a photo was proposed, but using the word “choni” to define the young woman, the results were replicated: she received more negative evaluations.

“These grievances are not only economic, but also moral and cultural; they are not only about wages and jobs, but are also about social esteem, ”warns Michael Sandel of Harvard University in his recent book The tyranny of merit (Debate). Vázquez regrets that very few studies have been carried out in his field to analyze how class prejudices work. “If you attribute their situation to a lack of competence or effort, they deserve it. You don’t feel so obliged to fix it, ”says social psychologist Alexandra Vázquez. “But if you recognize a structural problem, you have to do something against that inequality,” concludes Vázquez.

Prejudices towards María were only dissolved in one way: when it was reported that she had good grades in all the subjects on her academic record. “When we tell them that the person has approved everything, there are no differences. The good news is that we can counteract the negative stereotype that there is about being less competent, ”says the UNED researcher. “At least”, highlights Vázquez, “we know that if they have good grades we are not going to treat them negatively.”

For Vázquez this is important because “normally, the rich are given a lot of competition and to the poor, greater sociability ”. And he adds: “In countries where there is more inequality this phenomenon is more marked. Thus the social order is propped up: the rich have something good, competition, and something bad, more coldness. And the poor the other way around ”. People of this upper class show an exaggerated confidence in themselves, they have a perception of self-efficacy that is a factor that ends up predicting success, explains the psychologist. “In the end it all becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he laments.

In other countries, this same phenomenon of stigmatizing labels towards people of low social class has been analyzed with the same results. In the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, prejudice towards chavs, the white trashwhite trash) and the bogans, respectively, in which it was observed how the stereotype causes a dehumanization towards these social groups, in which characteristics and adjectives typical of animals were endorsed, like rats, dogs or monkeys. This dehumanization, similar to the low morality that is assigned to the Chonis, helps to hold them responsible for their social status, according to these authors.

