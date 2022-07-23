Real Madrid Barcelona is a game that moves millions of people. The most important game of the year, in two of the best stadiums in the world, the Santiago Bernabéu and the Camp Nou, but how many times has the Clásico been played outside our borders? Here we leave it:
To be aware of the first Clásico that was played outside of Spain, you have to take your mind back 40 years. It was played on May 30, 1982 in Barquisimeto (Venezuela) and ended with a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid with a goal by historic Spanish coach Vicente del Bosque. The meeting was within the Luis Herrera Campins tournament and served to determine the third and fourth place.
35 years passed and the Clasico moved to the Hard Rock in Miami on July 30, 2017. There, the team led by Ernesto Valverde won 3-2 with goals from Leo Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Gerard Piqué. This match was marked by the presence of Neymar and all the rumors that placed him outside of FC Barcelona. He played preseason games with the Catalan club giving a spectacular performance days later ending up signing with PSG. The rest is history.
The last game we have had between these two teams outside of Spain was historic. Real Madrid and Barcelona met in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup at the King Fadh International Stadium in Riyadh, in what was the first official Clásico outside our country. Ancelotti’s men managed to win the game in extra time with goals from Vini Jr, Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde.
