Chivas de Guadalajara is bad and bad after the National Classic. The team led by Veljko Paunovic was exhibited for ninety minutes by Club América, their biggest rival, on matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. Although in the end the score was slightly made up by an own goal by Emilio Lara and a score by Sergio Flores, the difference on the field of play was abysmal and the 2-4 scoreline did not reflect what really happened.
Paunovic offered an apology to his fans after the lousy result against the Eagles and promised to get them excited again. The Sacred Flock, with this result, adds two defeats in a row and it seems that each time it moves further away from the direct classification to the league. To make matters worse, for his next duel, against Atlas, he will not be able to count on what has been his best player throughout the season: Víctor Guzmán.
‘Pocho’ Guzmán, who practically went unnoticed against América, lost his head in the final moments of the classic. The midfielder received a direct red card for offending the central referee Marco Antonio Ortiz. In this way, the captain and top scorer of Chivas in the Clausura 2023 will be absent for the Clásico Tapatío.
Víctor Guzmán’s game against América was terrible. The former Pachuca player played 90 minutes, won only one of six games on the ground and two of four games in the air, lost possession 16 times and generally had little contact with the ball.
