There is no team that can stop Guadalajara in this Apertura 2022, as Chivas is defending its crown tooth and nail in what looks like a pretty good tournament for the Sacred Flock and this time they managed to win against one of their most hated rivals sportingly speaking, which is nothing more and nothing less than the Atlas women’s team.
Chivas, who visited the Jalisco Stadium, would face Fabiola Vargas’ Atlas, who arrived for this tournament in search of bringing freshness and a new face to the red and black team that suffered from several important casualties in recent months, one of them precisely the of Adriana Iturbide, who returned home now as a red and white.
Chivas took the lead on the scoreboard at minute 42 after Licha Cervantes scored the first of the two goals he would score in this match, because at the break, Chivas won it 1-0, but starting the second half, at minute 57, Licha would add another goal to her personal account and obtain her double against the red and black team, putting things uphill for the locals.
However, not everything was lost, because a few moments later, Zellyka Arce, ex-rojiblanca would put the 2-1 on the board and would give life to Vargas’ team. But just as Arce applied a law of the former, exactly the same thing happened on the part of Chivas and whoever was the second highest historical scorer of the Women’s Atlas, Adriana Iturbide, would score her first goal against her team for 4 years and seal the victory. rojiblanca by putting the lapidary 3-1 on the scoreboard at minute 75.
Thus, in a game led by Licha Cervantes and Adriana Iturbide, Chivas continues with its perfect pace in the Apertura 2022 and reaches 21 points after 7 wins in 7 games. Perfect step for the rojiblancas that come with everything.
