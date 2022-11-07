This Monday the corresponding draws were held in Nyon, Switzerland, headquarters of FIFA, to determine the crossings of the tournaments of Champions League, Europe League Y Europa Conference League.
It should be noted that the Mexican players who will venture with their respective squads in one of the aforementioned tournaments are Diego Lainez (Panties), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Erick Sanchez (PSV), Jesus Crown (Seville), Edson Alvarez Y Jorge Sanchez (Ajax).
Champions League – Round of 16
As far as the Champions League is concerned, the striker Hirving Lozano will face Napoli against Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 of the competition. The ‘Chuky’ is the only Mexican element that will play the ‘orejona’.
Europe League
As far as the Europa League is concerned, the Aztec soccer players from Ajax in Amsterdam, Edson Alvarez Y Jorge Sanchezwill measure forces against Union Berlin, being the wide favorites in these round of 32 and with the forecasts in favor to access the next round.
For its part, Erick Sanchez He will do the same with PSV Eindhoven, when they face Sevilla, a team where the Mexican player plays Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona and where he is expected to see activity after the injury that currently afflicts him.
Europa Conference League
Finally, Diego Lainez will seek to convince coach Artur Jorge to have him in the round of 32 of the Europa Conference League, where Braga from Portugal will clash against Fiorentina.
Without a doubt, a difficult match is expected for Lainez’s team, a player who has made 9 appearances with the club so far, with one goal and 2 assists.
The first leg matches will take place in the month of February 2023, due to the stoppage of club activities due to the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
