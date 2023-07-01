Supporters of López Obrador demonstrate outside the Supreme Court, in Mexico City, on May 20. Galo Cañas Rodríguez (Dark Room)

The disagreements between the Judiciary and the Executive in Mexico have been one of the constants since the six-year term began. This week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has once again charged against the ministers of the Supreme Court with the argument of austerity, one of his main political banners. Without going into who is right on the issues being discussed, the analysts accuse the Executive of violating the forms. Not agreeing with what is ruled in the Supreme Court is not a reason for insults or gross disqualifications like those that the President of the Government pours out in the morning against the ministers, they say. The rest falls within the logic that occurs in the best democracies, a struggle between the two powers to win reason. But in addition to the escalation of polarization and institutional wear, there is another derivative in the train crash.

The numbers speak of an excessive judicialization of politics in this six-year term, with 809 constitutional controversies debated (414 were reached with Vicente Fox) and 572 actions of unconstitutionality. “The many decrees by which it is governed are the reason for these figures, and also the bills have passed through the Supreme Court,” explains Laura Valencia, a political scientist at the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM) in Xochimilco, who provides the data. .

With the absolute majority lost, the Government has taken shortcuts in Congress to carry out its policies, but a good part of them have later collided with the wall of the courts, to which the opposition resorted, aware that they were legislating to the edge of the law, if not in substance, yes in the forms. “This judicialization of politics drags on throughout the Mexican transition,” says Valencia, who believes that the absence of a political majority generates a constant struggle with the Judiciary that affects the balance of powers.

López Obrador hits the ice wall that has been raised with the judiciary resorting to the salary strategy. This week he has criticized the ministers who earn more than the president, something unconstitutional: 137,000 pesos compared to 284,500, according to published official data. Law professor Julio Ríos acknowledges that this difference not only exists, but that the salary of Mexican ministers is, with all the nuances that can be considered, above the average of their colleagues in other countries, as demonstrated by a comparative study of Ana Laura Magaloni and Carlos Elizondo, quote. “Not that that’s bad, but it is a bit high,” he says. “Although not all of them charge the same, it depends on what law they entered the ministry with,” warns this researcher from the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

Ríos is aware that there is still much to improve in the Judiciary, but that “cannot give way to insults.” “In addition, it seems to me that the Government, in reality, does not have a legitimate interest in fixing what may go wrong in the Supreme Court, but rather that its objective is the cooptation, subordination and erosion of control institutions,” he thinks. “The proposal [del presidente] of a direct vote to designate the ministers is just another battering ram, it doesn’t even present it in a serious way”, criticizes Ríos. For the researcher, one of the strongest signs of the interference of the Executive in the Judiciary was the resignation of Minister Medina Mora in October 2019, when he still had 11 of the 15 years to go before the Supreme Court. In Ríos’s opinion, he meant a “forced exit, harassed by the Financial Intelligence Unit. One day after his resignation, they unfrozen his accounts.

Ríos participated in the group of jurists and experts that for years had been pointing out nepotism in the Judiciary, where pending tasks in the judiciary and the union were claimed. “But since 2018 there has been an appropriation of criticism by the Government, which is somewhat right, but with the argument that a better use of resources is required, insults cannot be given way,” he maintains.

The arrival to the presidency of the Supreme Court of Minister Norma Piña in January of this year had a double and opposite effect. In the Executive the box of thunder was opened, because the president was unable to place the minister of his confidence, Yasmín Esquivel, in that position, whose aspirations sank after a fabulous plagiarism scandal of her undergraduate thesis. And the war broke out like never before since the morning conferences in the National Palace. But among the jurists, there was a sense of relief at Piña’s first statements, in which she defended the autonomy and independence of the ministers’ criteria, far from pressure of any kind.

The tension has not abated. “The president passes laws that are unconstitutional and throws the ball into the court of the Supreme Court. If they let it pass, they commit institutional suicide, and if they choose to put a stop to it, they earn insults and threats”, Ríos summarizes the current situation. With an aggravating circumstance, he adds: “The work of the judge is not questioned, but the individual is attacked with names and surnames.” He is of the opinion that a president, “who has a single platform and a legal and legitimate authority”, cannot single out certain people, “as he did recently with the judge imprisoned in Veracruz. He is questioning the ground rules in an extremely aggressive way that goes beyond normal friction, ”he says.

How all this affects the institutional or democratic health of the country, is something that the political scientist Alfonso Pérez places more in the field of forms than substance. He believes that Mexico is already accustomed to an increasingly consolidated division of powers, which has started since 1997 and which was evidenced in notorious cases such as that of the French Florence Cassez, the Vallarta case, where the legal power gained reflectors. “When López Obrador won, it was expected that things would continue in that direction, but no, the processes are beginning to reverse,” laments the researcher and political scientist at UAM Xochimilco. The tensions that are being experienced today between the two institutions have to do, he says, with that autonomy that the Judiciary has gained, which has caused the president some setbacks in the measures he wanted to take. He believes that “good judgment” now prevails among those who make up the Supreme Court.

However, judges are also politicized and ideological people and their sentences divide society. This same week, the ruling of the United States Supreme Court against positive discrimination for Latino and black students at universities such as Harvard and others, which facilitated their integration into higher education, fell like a bombshell. The sentence has raised criticism and debate, naturally. Judges may not always be right in their resolutions, it cannot even be said that they are exempt from an ideological bias, from a subjective intention.

What is wrong then with the attacks of the Mexican president? “It is worth dissenting from the decisions of the Supreme Court, but another thing is the attacks that come from the Executive or the Legislative. And although this happens in all countries, since the appointment of Norma Piña, in Mexico the attacks are becoming a narrative, where constitutional controversies or unconstitutionality actions are not enough, where the parties can offer their evidence and arguments. Now there are some pressures coming from the morning conferences that are in no way correct”, warns the professor of Constitutional Law at UNAM Francisco Burgoa. “This has to stop for the sake of institutional democracy,” he says.

A sign of the lack of health in this field is, for Burgoa, the recent statement by López Obrador in which he stated that he had met with five of the 11 ministers to vote in his favor on the transfer of the National Guard to the Army , one of the most controversial measures of the six-year term. “He believes that they are his subordinates and that is a violation of the autonomy and independence of the court,” he affirms.

Julio Ríos uses the soccer simile to define the natural tensions between powers of spurious interference. “Everyone on the pitch knows that there will be pushing, shouting and passion, but no one questions that you can’t score a goal with your hand or that there should be 11 players on the pitch, neither more nor less”.

