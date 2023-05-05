Khartoum (Agencies)

The fighting in Sudan has dealt a blow to the main center of the country’s economy in the capital, Khartoum, and has disrupted internal trade routes, threatening imports and causing a liquidity crisis.

Across vast swathes of the capital, major factories, banks, shops and markets have been vandalized or severely damaged, electricity and water supplies have been disrupted, and residents have reported a sharp rise in prices and shortages of basic commodities.

Even before the outbreak of fighting between the two sides of the crisis on April 15, the Sudanese economy suffered from a deep recession due to a crisis dating back to the last years of the rule of former President Omar al-Bashir, and the unrest that followed his overthrow in 2019.

Tens of thousands have so far fled the violence in Khartoum and the neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman, while millions more are sheltering in their homes as the clashes continue.

The movement of goods and people has slowed down. Communications networks can no longer be relied on, and some say they have started limiting food and water rations.

“We are afraid and suffering from high prices, lack of goods and lack of salaries,” said Ismail al-Hassan, an employee of a company in Khartoum.

Sudan is already an important exporter of gum arabic, sesame, peanuts and livestock, and has the potential to be a major source of agricultural crops and livestock and a hub for logistics services.

But the economy has been hampered by decades of sanctions and international isolation. Most Sudanese have been suffering from high inflation, sharp depreciation of the currency and deteriorating living standards for many years. About a third of Sudan’s total population of 46 million depend on humanitarian aid.

The conflict has hampered trade flows to and from the East African country, due to the centralization of banking and customs procedures in Khartoum.

While the country’s main port on the Red Sea continues to operate, at least one major shipping company, Maersk, has announced that it has stopped taking bookings there until further notice.

A Khartoum-based trader said it had become more difficult for wheat imports, which are essential to Sudan’s food security, to arrive.

Alaa Ezz, Secretary-General of the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, said that Sudan’s imports of durable goods such as refrigerators across the land border with Egypt have also slowed. Tens of thousands of Sudanese fled to Egypt.

Michel Sidhom, director of the supply chain in a trading company operating in Egypt and Sudan, said that the company’s business in Sudan had “completely stopped” with the cessation of exporting fertilizers and flour (flour) from Egypt in quantities that usually amounted to about ten thousand tons per month for each.

Egypt, the second largest importer of Sudanese livestock, said it was looking to diversify its sources as a result of the unrest.