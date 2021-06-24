Controversies erupt after the Vatican’s rejection of a law being discussed by the Parliament of Italy on defense of homo and transsexuals.

Through diplomatic channels, the Holy See has partially answered the initiative of the center-left legislator Alessandro Zan, which was approved by the Chamber of Deputies by a good majority and is bogged down in the Senate by right-wing parties.

The diplomatic note that the Vatican’s “Foreign Minister”, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallaher, took to the Italian embassy to the Holy See last week calls for a “remodeling” of the text which according to the Church violates the Concordat between the two States, reformed in 1984.

The Vatican maintains that just as the law is attack the freedom of Catholics and commits the Catholic private schools contemplated in the concordant agreement, because They may be forced to hold a Day for the Defense of Homos and Transsexuals.

As the scandal is huge and can be even more so, the Church intends frank negotiations to change the texts and allow the discrepancies to be overcome.

The President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, and the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, Catholics, defend the autonomy of Parliament. Photo: BLOOMBERG

Political fight

But the institutional problems are difficult. The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister Mario Draghi, both Catholics, have stood in the defense of the secular state Italian.

“We are not a confessional state,” Draghi told the Senate on Wednesday.

The Vatican directed its claims to the government, but as the Prime Minister himself clarified, the matter falls within the sovereignty of Parliament, where the project is being discussed.

Italy is a parliamentary country. Voters elect deputies and senators. The President of the Republic and the governments are consecrated in votes of the chambers.

It is inconceivable that Parliament should submit to discussing the terms of a new law with a foreign state, such as the Holy See.



The bill on homophobia is stuck in the Senate of Italy, under pressure from the conservatives. Photo: ANSA

Unprecedented crisis

Again, sex presides over an internal crisis in the Vatican and attacks the Argentine Pope, at a time when they have accumulated several serious internal issues.

Some discussions revolve around the role that Francis has played in this new crisis, the first that the Vatican and Italy have played since the 1929 Concordat, reformed in 1984.

Many argue that Jorge Bergoglio was not the driving force behind the Church’s claim last Thursday in the face of the parliamentary discussion of a law for the defense of homosexuals and transsexuals.

On March 15, the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ruled that the Church cannot bless homosexual couples because it would mean sustaining a sin.

This statement caused a explosive riot in Germany, where the reformists support various causes such as the integration of homosexuals and transsexuals in the Church, which according to their opponents represent a danger of schism due to the will of the majority of the Church to follow a Synodal Path that leads them to collide with the principles defends the Pope of Rome.

On May 10, in a hundred parishes, homosexual couples were blessed and the bishops did not take any disciplinary action.



A march in Italy in May in support of the bill that protects homosexuals. Photo: AP

Pope Francis’ reaction

The Sunday following the refusal of the Sacred Doctrine of the Faith to bless homosexual couples, the Pope spoke at the Sunday Angelus with a speech dedicated to attacking those who uncompromisingly defend orthodoxy and do not pose more humane attitudes.

The same has just happened after the note from the Vatican objecting to the law under parliamentary discussion in defense of homosexuals.

Without naming anyone, Bergoglio attacked the “new preachers who cling to the past” and “they present themselves as guardians of the truth of Christianity.”

Both speeches were related and They put fuel to the fire of the current controversies because the Pope accused them of being “identified with certain forms of the past.”

The impression is that the Argentine pope did not share the Vatican’s measures, although he had to approve them. But taking distances weakens the pontiff’s driving image against the maneuvers of the Curia.

Alberto Melloni, a well-known religious television columnist, interpreted both cases to fuel suspicions of irresistible pressures for the Pope by groups ambushed in the Roman Curia and in the Italian Episcopal Conference, the most important in the Church because its head is the Bishop of Rome.

Melloni points out the activism of a part of the Italian bishops, who twice gave very strong documents against the bill in defense of homosexuals and transsexuals.

Andrea Riccardi, founder of the very influential Community of Sant’Egidio, defended the work of the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, attacked as “very shy” by the conservative bishops.

The latter would have promoted a “clearer action” by finding the channel of the Secretary of State to promote the diplomatic presentation that demanded that the government change parts of the text.

“Dangers” for the Church

The virtual protest of the Vatican for “the dangers” for the freedom of the Church and Catholics that would exist in the new law, make especially emphasis on the situation of Catholic schools, that they would not be exempted from celebrating the Day against homophobic and transphobic hatred.

Although there is no specific mention, the barricades of the Church are concentrated in the case of transsexuals.

For the Church there are only two sexes: male and female. Sex changes cannot be accepted and it is evident that “trans ideology” must be contained before it invades the school classrooms and the minds of young Catholics.

The fight in Parliament

The president of the republic and the Italian government seem determined to defend the sovereignty of Parliament without concessions.

In the Senate, where the project that already has a favorable vote in deputies is bogged down, the right-wing parties are the ones that sponsor an immediate negotiation with the Vatican.

The leaders of the center-left also accept the dialogue but warn that the parliamentarians have sovereignty.

According to high ecclesiastical sources, the Pope has begun to press for a line to be adopted that avoids irreparable conflicts and the “reformulations” sought by the Church be sought with a broad spirit.

In addition to the great headache represented for the Pope by the danger that the Synodal Path of the German Church ends with a schismatic rupture, another serious problem is projected on a more immediate horizon.

The conservative majority of the North American Church has voted, by 168 votes in favor and 55 against, a document on the Eucharist, which must be definitively endorsed next November.

The document establishes “the dignity to receive Communion.”

The looks on Joe Biden

The ultras’ target is none other than the president of the United States, Joseph Biden, an observant Catholic of Irish origin.

Biden is the leader of the Democrats, who defend the constitutional right to abortion, denied by the Republicans of former President Donald Trump.

The most conservative winning line is led by Bishop Kevin Rhoades. To remove the sacrament of the Eucharist from Biden is to deny him the presence of Christ that is manifested in the ritual.

The position of the ultra-conservative Rhoades has won 73% of the support of the North American bishops, humiliating the main cardinals allied with Biden and Pope Francis, such as the Archbishop of Washington Wilton Gregory and the Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Vatican, correspondent

