The escalation of tension persists in the north of Kosovo. This Monday, after NATO increased the deployment of its peace support force (Kosovo Force or KFOR) in four municipalities in the north of the country where there has been an increase in riots and violence since Friday, there have been There have been clashes between the Kosovar Serb demonstrators and the uniformed officers of the Atlantic Alliance in the town of Zvecan (7,300 inhabitants). Several people have been injured, according to local press reports and witnesses on the ground, who speak of the use of tear gas, as the crisis between minority Serb citizens and the country’s majority Albanian authorities intensifies.

NATO reports 25 injuries among its multinational forces deployed there. They have suffered trauma, fractures and burns from the explosion of “incendiary devices”, according to the Alliance. The Italian Ministry of Defense added in a message via Twitter that several Italian, Hungarian and Moldovan soldiers were injured. The local press, in turn, speaks of injuries among the Kosovar Serb demonstrators.

The president of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, has denounced the acts of violence. Osmani tweeted in English: “Illegal Serb structures turned criminal gangs have attacked Kosovo Police, KFOR agents and journalists. These unacceptable acts of violence must be condemned by all.” The Kosovar president has accused Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic of “destabilizing” northern Kosovo. Meanwhile, the EU, the United States and NATO have criticized in recent days the authorities of Kosovo, a territory that became independent from Serbia in 2008, for fueling the tension.

NATO, which has a team of some 3,800 people deployed in the country after the 1998-1999 war, had made the decision to reinforce its presence in the area after the riots in recent days that occurred after the attempted takeover. (with the help of the police) of mayors of Albanian descent in several municipalities where a majority of the Serb population lives. This population is a minority in the whole of the former Serbian province, where they represent only 5.8% of the population of the 1.8 million inhabitants. The Serb minority decided to boycott last April some local elections that the Government of Pristina held, although with only 3.4% participation.

“KFOR is ready to take all necessary measures to guarantee a secure environment in a neutral and impartial manner,” the Atlantic Alliance stressed in a statement indicating that it is in contact with the security bodies of Kosovo and Serbia.

The most intense crisis of this year

The crisis of these days is the most intense of this year, after other important peaks of tension. This Monday, NATO has placed its soldiers forming security cordons around three Kosovo town halls to try to keep protesters away, according to Reuters reports. Schools in several northern towns have suspended classes, according to the Serbian Dragisa Milosevic, mayor of one of them, Zvecan, in a live broadcast broadcast on the internet.

On Friday, a dozen people were injured amid the riots and police charges by the majority Albanian police. Faced with this situation, Serbia ordered its army to go on combat alert and move towards the border. Last year, Belgrade made a similar decision.

The EU, NATO and the United States have warned of the situation in the area and have criticized the Kosovar government. They consider that the movements of Pristina to penetrate with the police forces in the municipal buildings so that the new mayors take office, with the consequent repression of the Kosovar Serb protests, only contribute to increase the tension.

Russia, with close ties to Serbia, has charged again this Monday against the West, whom it blames for the escalation. “A great explosion threatens [con desatarse] in the heart of Europe, where NATO carried out an aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured this Monday during a visit to Kenya. “The situation is alarming, the West has set a course for the total submission of anyone who in any way expresses his own opinion,” he insisted.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, who has been mediating between Kosovo and Serbia for months, spoke on Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Both called on Pristina “not to take unilateral or destabilizing measures.” The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, defended this Sunday the inauguration of the mayors after a conversation with the head of European diplomacy. “The councilors will serve all citizens”, he settled on his social networks.

The Serb minority, meanwhile, demands that the Government of Pristina remove the mayors who emerged from the elections in the northern municipalities in which only around 1,500 of the 45,000 registered voters. The protesters are also demanding the withdrawal of the special forces (composed of majority Albanians) from the area.

Igor Simic, one of the leaders of Serb List, the largest Serb party in Kosovo and backed by Belgrade, has accused Kurti of fueling the tension. “We are interested in peace. The Albanians who live here are interested in peace and only he [Kurti] he wants to create chaos,” he told reporters in the municipality of Zvecan, according to the Reuters agency.

The local representatives of the municipalities of northern Kosovo and a good number of policemen from the Serb minority left their positions last November due to the decision of Pristina to call local elections. This added to the simmering tension of the so-called “license plate crisis”, which erupted in September 2021, when Pristina required Kosovo Serb vehicles to have Kosovo license plates. That spike in tension was resolved through EU mediation in November 2022. Belgrade agreed to stop issuing such license plates and Pristina promised not to fine vehicles with those plates.

The escalation of violence in recent days has aroused new fears of a heated situation and ethnic confrontation in an area that experienced a conflict between 1998 and 1999 —which ended with NATO bombing, which intervened in favor of the majority Kosovo Albanian – which killed more than 10,000 people and forced a million people to leave their houses. Kosovo it consummated its independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by 100 of the 193 member countries of the UN (Spain is not among them).

