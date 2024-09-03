Crisis or not, it is clear that América is going through its worst time in the André Jardine era. While it is true that it is still early in the local tournament, the team from the capital of the country is even outside the play-off zone, and one cannot forget that the eagles suffered a painful elimination from the Leagues Cup, a tournament they hoped to win. This weekend, Cruz Azul dealt the Coapa team a very hard blow, a 4-1 thrashing, a result that affected the team and the coach, causing great annoyance to Jardine.
With the score at 4-1, Jorge Sánchez pulled off a fancy play on Brian Rodríguez, a fact that led to extreme complaints about the Mexican full-back, however, he was not the only one, as Jardine forcefully addressed the Cruz Azul man between insults and gestures to reproach the excessive luxury, to which the former Ajax player did not remain silent and responded in the same way to the rival coach, taking the moment to a point of high tension but which did not go any further.
Jardine is usually a measured coach in terms of form and substance, and even more so with his rivals. However, this weekend he reached his limit after América’s worst defeat in a long time, a clear sign that, even though his job is not in the slightest danger, the coach is beginning to feel more pressure than ever before in Coapa.
#clash #André #Jardine #Jorge #Sánchez #Young #Classic
Leave a Reply