After the project on United States immigration policy that was about to reach an agreement became known, controversy was generated and some criticism appeared. The new policy, which was presented as a “border closure” and the impossibility of requesting asylum during certain periods in which a number of entries into the country have been exceeded, The procedure will also change in general terms for the entry into the country of those who are not authorized..

The project became relevant in the last hours, after it became known that an agreement would be reached between the Joe Biden administration, Democrats, a Republican sector and independent legislators. Specifically, The rule establishes that once the threshold of 5,000 daily entries through the border is exceeded for a week or the 8,500 cases in one day, The federal government may temporarily prohibit asylum requests.

Based on this information, Donald Trump and other Republican leaders criticized the project and stated that by allowing 5,000 entries a day, the immigration crisis would continue to be a problem in the United States. Maintaining this point, the presidential candidate stated that this idea It would not solve the number of illegal migrants entering the territory.

The United States project that would change the way of requesting asylum

From the criticism of the project led by Senators James Lankford, Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema, an important clarification appeared. As stated Telemundo, the temporary ban on requesting asylum will be accompanied by permanent changes at the border. First of all, Immigrants who cross the border illegally will be detained and will await the results of their asylum process in custody. If they do not successfully pass an initial interview, they will be deported within the first fifteen days of their entry.

Those who enter the United States without the necessary documentation will remain under the control of federal authorities while they process their asylum.

In that same line, Those who enter through an official entrance will not enjoy freedom within the United States either.. In those cases, Migrants will enter a ninety-day program in which their status will be decided. If they pass an initial interview, they will receive employment authorization and remain under US government supervision during those three months in which their asylum is granted or not.