There was a time when staying in Madrid in August without going out was considered a disgrace, especially among the neighbours who would go to the beach with great joy, loaded with suitcases. A friend of mine who was forced to stay home alone in August escaped this disgrace by inventing a clandestine summer vacation. To pretend that he had also gone on holiday, he closed the windows and lowered the blinds. He had previously stocked up on provisions in the fridge for several weeks and, for the rest, he turned down the volume of the radio and television, stopped using the electric light at night and got used to moving around in the twilight or in the dark with a flashlight. Many people in Madrid did the same, but my friend was not willing to miss the summer vacation and discovered a new formula: summer vacation by telephone.

It happened several years ago. His friends, some famous and others less well-known, were scattered around different places along the coast in August. No problem. He had books, a fan and a phone with his daily diary. If he wanted to spend the summer on the Costa Brava, he would simply call Vázquez Montalbán to find out how he was doing. He was probably at his farmhouse in Cruilles in the Ampurdán and the Tramuntana wind was blowing that day, but he told him that he usually went to Calella de Palafrugell to swim and that summer he also planned to attend the party that Pere Portabella organised every year to bring together a hundred friends, poets, sociologists, editors, filmmakers, painters, architects, politicians around a fish stew who had become so famous that if you were not invited you did not exist. Without having to leave Madrid he felt part of that party. He could also spend the summer in Menorca by just calling Joan Manuel Serrat, who at the request of this friend the author of Words of love He described in great detail the yachts and sailboats that entered the port of Mahón. If he wanted to spend the summer in Calafell, he called Juan Marsé or Carlos Barral.

Locked up tight at home, under the hum of the fan, one afternoon he would connect with Miguel, a bookseller who spent the summer in Xabia, and from what he would tell him he felt as if the Mediterranean had just come up the stairs until it broke with the waves at the foot of the sofa. The bookseller told him in detail that a few days ago there had been a downpour that had swept everything away, but now the sky was livid with a violet sunset and the recently washed trees were once again home to cicadas. The rest was an endless succession of invitations to dinners, drinks and more dinners, and my friend was grateful that he told him his social agenda in detail, but he was happy not to have to attend that hustle and bustle except from a distance and without taking off his pajamas.

There was a time when my friend was someone in Puente Romano in Marbella, in the best bars in Puerto Banús he had a guaranteed reservation just by saying his name, he remembered himself with a tan that was the envy of his friends when he returned to Madrid. But now the parties in Marbella seemed to him a meeting of ghosts. On the other hand, if he wanted to spend the summer in Benidorm, Mojácar or Marbella he had only to pick up the phone. He liked a journalist friend who spent the summer in Vera to describe to him what she had eaten at the chiringuito, six grilled sardines with white wine, and how afterwards she had fallen asleep under the parasol with the breeze in her face.

He would call his friends from the Galician estuaries at dusk. He knew that the sunsets over the sea there were long, endless. He would connect with the filmmaker Manolo Gutiérrez Aragón, who was staying in La Toja, so that he could tell him what that twilight was like. Then he could reach out to his friends who spent the summer in Comillas, in the green and humid villages of Cantabria. He imagined them walking along the humid paths with the sleeves of their jerseys crossed over their chests under the lowing of the cattle.

Locked in his room, in the slumber of the heat, he had all kinds of breezes, sunrises, parties, dinners, walks, nighttime baths in the sea, street parties and songs at his disposal. And so the end of August arrived. Suddenly one day he heard children shouting on the stairs and doors slamming on the landings. The neighbours had returned from holiday with their skin soaked from the sun, with sand between their toes. Then my friend let another week go by with the flat sealed to pretend he was still on the coast, but in the end he raised the blinds, opened the windows and turned up the radio and television at full volume, he began to greet the neighbours and to anyone who asked him he would tell them that he had spent the summer in places so incredible that they weren’t even on the map.

