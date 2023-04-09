Vehicle in which David Ávila, alias Maradona, was assassinated in a supposed reckoning with the Los Suecos clan, in Marbella in 2018.

It has taken almost five years for the alleged members of one of the most violent criminal clans on the Costa del Sol to sit in the dock for the accused. The brothers Amir and Fahkry Mekky and Ahmad and Karim Abdul Karim, members of the gang known as Swedish (they have Swedish nationality although they are of Iraqi origin) will be tried this Monday by a popular jury accused of killing David Ávila —alias Maradona— and Sofian Mohamed —alias El Zocato— in Marbella between May and August 2018. The prosecution requested for them permanent reviewable prison, but as stated in the order of justiciable acts signed by magistrate Manuel Sánchez Aguilar, the crime of criminal organization has been withdrawn, for which reason they could only be sentenced for two crimes of murder and illegal possession of weapons. That is, to a maximum of 54 years in prison. Along with them there are five other defendants: three who are considered accomplices in the first case and another two in the second.

The trial, in which some twenty policemen will testify, in addition to a large number of witnesses, experts and forensic experts, is one of the most anticipated on the Costa del Sol. It is, above all, due to the characteristics of the crimes, which shocked Marbella. Maradona was killed by a motorcyclist who shot him five times just as he was leaving his son’s communion in Marbella and who later escaped in a Yamaha T-Max. El Zocato was shot nine times at point-blank range at the door of his house in Estepona by a man who later fled on a bicycle. It is believed that the origin of the double reckoning is drug trafficking.

The judicial order considers that in both cases it was Ahmad Abdul Karim who pulled the trigger. He will be the first to testify, on April 11, while the other alleged perpetrators of the murders and his accomplices will do so on April 12 and 13. His words will be heard over 29 sessions by a popular jury, which will decide whether or not each defendant is guilty in a verdict that is scheduled to be handed down on May 22.

The process is also relevant because both the National Police and the Swedish agents who participated in the investigation have highlighted on different occasions the particular violence with which they acted despite only being around twenty years old. “His lack of values ​​is overwhelming,” one of the researchers told EL PAÍS. The trial also includes a dose of uncertainty because two of the defendants—Fahkry Mekky and Ahmed Abdul Karim—have been free for months, among other reasons because the maximum four years that they could be in pretrial detention after their arrest were over. in November 2018. Now some police officers doubt that the defendants will show up for trial. Others believe that they will attend and that, as the days pass for their interests, they will vanish or not.

Those who will go safely will be the two remaining defendants, who are still in prison. One of them, Karim Abdul Karim, has him convicted of four attempted murders by exploding a bomb in the house of one of his targets in Benahavís.

A ‘truck’ of tests

Gonzalo Boye is the lawyer representing what is considered the leader of Los Suecos, Amir Mekky, who, like his brother, is Danish but grew up in Malmö (Sweden) and also has family origins in the Middle East. The lawyer assures that the police report prepared from the investigation of the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) will be discredited by the scientific evidence that he will present during the trial. “They determine that none of the defendants was near the places where the murders took place, therefore they distort the accusation,” he explains, while stressing that there are no traces of shots on the hands or clothing of any of them. “We have a truck of tests that make all this fall apart ”, he emphasizes.

Meanwhile, in Sweden the case is followed with special interest and its journalists have written numerous reports and made dozens of podcast about these murders on the Costa del Sol, one of the favorite areas of the Swedes for their holidays – Spain is the second tourist destination for the population of this Nordic country – and where many others reside. “This case symbolizes the presence of Swedish gangs in Spain,” says Diamant Salihu, a journalist specializing in organized crime. The Scandinavian drug gangs that operate in the area —which they arrive to closely control the drug— are imagined from there as people with a lot of money, luxurious villas and sports cars who enjoy the weather and the beach clubs of Marbella. It is a generic description that is far removed, yes, from Los Suecos. This group, according to the Spanish police, lived an almost conventual life, without nights out, ostentation or waste of money.

The performances of this clan on the Malaga coast have brought them fame in Sweden, but also their background. Mekky, who is known as The Boxer and who was arrested in June 2020 in Dubai after a long and complex operation by the National Police, is considered by the Swedish authorities to be part of Malmö organized crime and is linked to 17 others murders there. “It will be very interesting to see if he is found guilty, since he is not connected to the crime scene. The evidence against it seems to be a web of circumstantial issues”, explains Joakim Palkmvist, a journalist for the daily sydsvenskan specialized in organized crime. It is one of the main problems that haunts his country, where the news of shootings, bombs, and reckoning with very young boys involved are constant. The same violence that traveled with this clan of alleged hitmen to Malaga and for which they will begin to be tried this Monday.