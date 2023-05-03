The main members of the ‘Clan de La Loles’, responsible for one of the best-known drug-selling bars in Murcia, in the La Fama neighborhood, escaped again this Wednesday from justice with minimal penalties. Dolores MS, ‘La Loles’, several of her children and some of her henchmen acknowledged in court that they had managed the drug retail business in this well-known enclave of the capital, thus closing an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office that will prevent them from -except for one of them- the time in prison.

The Court had reserved up to fourteen sessions to prosecute this case, which dates back to 2008 and which ended up being dispatched in a single day. The clan, which faced sentences that totaled more than 64 years in prison for a string of crimes, ended up accepting much lesser sentences, of a maximum of two years and fifteen days in prison per head. The rest of the prison sentences can be replaced by fines or community work.

With this agreement, the vast majority of them do not exceed two years in prison and, therefore, avoid the feared imprisonment and the sentence, as ruled by the court, is suspended for a period of three years. The Prosecutor’s Office, when closing this agreement, considered that the defendants should be applied a mitigation of undue delays since during the investigation “the ordinary time limits were exceeded.”

The Court, already in judgment, ordered the confiscation of the money, effects and four vehicles seized from the group. Justice also seizes two apartments that the clan has on Calle Santa Rita.

The pact began to take shape in January when the “Clan de La Loles” already closed an advantageous agreement in a previous procedure, assuming that for years they laundered money from the sale of drugs. With this precedent, the defense lawyers for the family, well-known criminal lawyers such as Pablo Martínez, Evaristo Llanos, Jorge Novella and José María Caballero, negotiated for months with the anti-drug prosecutor, reaching an agreement that was sealed this Wednesday with an ‘in voce’ sentence. ‘.

The investigations of the Unit against Drugs and Organized Crime (Udyco) of the National Police that gave rise to this case began at the end of 2008 when they detected an increase in security measures in the flats or “coves” traditionally linked to this clan and located in blocks II and III of La Fama.

In mid-February 2009, it was also learned that one of the sons, Andrés L., had allegedly beaten a man for an alleged drug debt he had with the family. The victim -currently whereabouts unknown- denounced the attack and explained that he was a client of the ‘La Loles clan’. In addition, she provided information on the security addresses used by the group.

The Police, pulling the thread, uncovered the existence of a criminal structure that had people directed to various functions, with “garitas” for the sale of drugs and with an “adequate supply” of hashish and cocaine, among other substances. At the head of this structure was ‘La Loles’, who had made drug trafficking his way of life. On the day of the raid, the main suspect, apparently, was not at his home and observed the entire police deployment from a nearby park. Among those convicted, in addition to several children of ‘La Loles’, are other members of the group, such as Antonio RLL, ‘El Perro’; Sergio SV, ‘El Piri’; or Juan ML, ‘El Losas’.