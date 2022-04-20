In Scotland there is a myth of a terrible murderer named Alexander “Sawney” Bean and his clan of cannibals, who fed on travelers who passed near their guard.

This legend has become the reason why many get scared at night. Indeed, when darkness comes the Scots sing the ballad:

“Don’t go by Galloway, for you must know that Sawney Beane is waiting for you there. Sawney Beane, Sawney Beane, watch out for Sawney Beane. Don’t let them bring down your horse Sawney Beane.”

Is it just a legend or did it really happen?

There are historians who claim that Alexander “Sawney” Beane really existed. Although the exact date is not very well known, since some they place it in the year 1390 and others do it in the 16th century, during the reign of King James VI of Scotland.

However, all the stories agree on the same story. And it is that this terrible man was born in East Lothian, in a farming town near Edinburgh.

Alexander’s family wanted him to follow in his father’s footsteps and become the village baker. However, Alexander never felt a part of his community or his family.

Some time later, he settled down with Anges Douglas, who was known as the dark witch of Lothian, who, according to the story, had already committed human sacrifices and even spells to the devil.

Both, tired of their lives, decided to run away. In order to support themselves, they began to rob anyone who crossed their path.

According to legend, it was at this time that Alexander tasted human flesh. This is because they thought that eating humans was the best option to avoid dying of malnutrition, since no one would exchange the things they stole for food.

It was so they began to eat the people who passed by where they wereleaving the bodies in such a way that the others would think that they were attacked by a wild animal.

They settled down and raised a family

After spending several years walking from one place to another, they decided to stay in the South Ayrshire town near Ballantrae.

In this place they came across a cave that had a view of the sea, which became the perfect place for them, since when the sea level rose the entrance was not visible.

According to WJ Passingham in an article for Black and White magazine on March 4, 1934, The cave was wide and dry, which allowed them to spend the winter, but they had a big problem: they couldn’t get food.

So, exploring the area, they found a path that ended in a pier, which was used by the Scots to travel to Ireland.

“Hungry and desperate, the young man struck a blow to a traveler who was crossing the road at that moment and carried his body to the cave. He was not interested in his money or his possessions, only his meat.Passingham commented.



Later, the couple had eight boys and six girls, becoming a clan of cannibals.

They used to make their attacks at night so as not to leave traces. In addition, the strategic point of the cave helped them not to be found.

raising suspicions

The disappearance of so many people attracted the gaze of the local police, that to put an end to the massacre he started a real witch hunt in which many innocents were sacrificed.

One day, a couple of merchants were riding through the area where the family used to hunt, when suddenly they were surrounded by a group of men and women. Since the merchant had a sword, he managed to defend himself and escape. However, his wife did not have the same luck and she was caught by the clan.

Quickly, the man rode his horse for help to save his wife. When the king found out about the situation, he sent 400 soldiers to find the woman.

With the help of hounds, they located the cannibal clan’s cave. But when they entered they were horrified, since the children were playing with the remains of the corpses and the walls were decorated with skeletons.

The end of their crimes

The family was imprisoned in Edinburgh and, without the possibility of a trial, was sentenced to death.

The family never showed regret and even Sawney Bean kept repeating, “It’s not over, it never will be over.”

The clan had about 48 people thanks to incest. Although it has not been confirmed if this legend is true, in Scotland there is a collection of myths and legends about cannibalism.

