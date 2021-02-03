The climate of disobedience due to the military coup perpetrated last Monday continues to grow in Myanmar, the former Burma. Doctors and health professionals, dressed in red ribbons in protest at the overthrow of the government led ‘de facto’ by Aung San Suu Kyi, announced on Wednesday that they will refuse to work under the orders of the Army, except in an emergency. Like them, who exhibited their anger at a rally outside the Yangon General Hospital, there are already tens of thousands of people demanding the release of the Nobel Peace Prize winner and the president, Win Myint, whose whereabouts have been unknown since they were detained by the Armed Forces.

To the boycott announced by the doctors and the caceroladas that have been carried out in the commercial district of Rangoon, the economic capital, is added the launch of a group called the Civil Disobedience Movement on Facebook, which already has about 150,000 registered . “Shame on the Army”, “The military are thieves”, they assured with especially agitated spirits after learning that the new authorities have filed charges against Suu Kyi and Myint.

The spokesman for the National League for Democracy (NLD), Kyi Toe, the party that leads the Nobel Peace Prize, pointed out that Suu Kyi has been indicted for allegedly violating the Import and Export Law. Specifically, they accuse her of having entered the country illegally and using radio wave tracing devices without the necessary license, for which she could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The same penalty hangs over Myint, who has been charged with allegedly violating the ban on participating in meetings during a campaign event, within the framework of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police documents collected by the BBC chain state that both leaders will remain in detention for at least another 14 days. In the case of Suu Kyi, she is kept in custody “to question witnesses, gather evidence and seek legal advice after questioning the accused.” His arrest, the result of the coup action by the military, has unleashed strong international criticism, especially from the US and the EU, who threaten to apply sanctions for ruining the country’s fragile democratic transition. Not surprisingly, the military action took place shortly before the Parliament was formed, which emerged from the legislative elections held in November 2020, in which the NLD won overwhelmingly.

General Min Aung Hlaing, who now concentrates most of the powers, considers on the contrary that the coup was “inevitable” after the alleged irregularities in the elections and “errors in the voter lists”, which were denounced by the Army and the opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party, akin to the military.

New executive body



In one more step of consolidation of the coup, the Armed Forces announced yesterday the creation of an executive body that will hold power during the state of emergency, decreed from Monday and that will last until within a year elections are called, as promised the military.

Baptized as the State Administrative Council, it is made up of eleven high military commanders and is headed by General Aung Hlaing, who has indicated that the investigations into the alleged electoral irregularities and the response to the pandemic will be the priorities. He also warned that “legal actions” will be taken against the culprits. In this regard, the German agency DPA indicates that the Army is considering charging Suu Kyi with treason, a crime that could entail a sentence of between 20 years in prison or the death penalty.