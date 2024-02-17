Rebecca West, born Cicely Isabel Fairfield (1892-1983), traveled through the Balkans in the interwar period with her husband and undertook the writing of a text (now the Reino de Redonda publishing house publishes the first of its two volumes ) that has become a paradigm of travel literature. Her prescient account of the lands of the former Yugoslavia speaks of nationalities filled with people as passionate as they are proud of their love for their land, a love that, paradoxically, has led to untold massacres. Black lamb and gray hawk It has thus become one of the four masterpieces, in different genres, from the essay and the novel to the chronicles of the Nuremberg trials, by Rebecca West, “the best writer in the world” for the magazine time in 1947.

Another featured book of the week is Luis Landero's new novel, The last functionin which the protagonists are an emptied town that tries to recover its past glory with a theatrical performance and two characters who meet, Tito and Paula, two incomplete existences whose story the author unfolds “with insight and humanity as understanding as it is compassionate, highlighting the intimate ambitions of each one, their dreams doomed to dissatisfaction and ruin,” as Domingo Ródenas de Moya explains in his review.

Furthermore, experts from Babelia This week they also review titles such as straw dogs, by John Gray, in which the philosopher challenges the fallacy of the idea that the increase in knowledge produces an advancement of the species; Trips to unimaginable lands, where specialist Dasha Kiper analyzes the difficulties of a healthy brain to understand one with Alzheimer's; black boy, a splendid volume of childhood literature in which Richard Wright delves into a past of racism and racial segregation; the dry, the latest novel by Txani Rodríguez; and The Orange Tree Girlsby Gabriela Cabezón Cámara, a novel inspired by the life of Catalina de Erauso, who fled the convent where she was a novice and joined the Conquest of America cross-dressed as a man under the name of Antonio.

