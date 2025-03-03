03/03/2025



Updated at 04: 04h.





The 97th, as each edition of the Oscars, had space for claim. And to that of the Palestinian people, a Palestinian-Israeli collective formed by the directors were given voice Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel SzorWhen collecting the prize for the best documentary feature film, accusing Israel and complicity of the US government of genocide.

‘No Other Land’, the film about a young activist who fights from his childhood against the mass expulsion of his community for the Israelis, won the other four nominees during the ceremony, ‘Porcelain War ‘, ‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat ‘, ‘Sugarcane’ and ‘Black Box Diaries‘, After triumphing in the Berlinale.

In his speech, the Palestinian activist and journalist Basel Adra He highlighted “the reflection of the harsh reality we have been supporting for decades”, calling “to stop injustice and ethnic cleaning of Palestine.” «Two months ago I became a father and I hope my daughter doesn’t have to live what I live. Always with fear of demolishing our homes. My community suffers every day for the occupation, ”said the director.

The filmmaker recalled that to perform the documentary, Palestinians and Israelis joined so that their voices are stronger. “There is a political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both peoples,” they added, with a direct message to the United States. «The foreign policy of this country helps to block this path. Because? Don’t you see that they are intertwined? My people can only really be sure if the Palestinians are really free. There is no other way to do it, there is no other way of living ».