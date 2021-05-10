A French court ruled that the claims of Tran To Nga, a Franco-Vietnamese woman who filed a lawsuit against 14 multinationals accused of producing ‘Agent Orange’, were inadmissible. This ultra-toxic chemical poisoned millions of people during the twenty-year Vietnam War.

It is a historic verdict. This Monday, May 10, the court of Evry, in the south of Paris, declared inadmissible the claims of Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old Franco-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 agrochemical multinationals as a victim of “Agent Orange”, a defoliant highly toxic used by the US Army during the Vietnam War (1955-1975).

The court ruled in favor of the companies, considering that they had “acted at the orders and on behalf of the American State” and that they could claim “immunity from jurisdiction”. This principle of international law establishes that no sovereign State can submit another to its jurisdiction.

A person governed by private law – in this case the multinationals in question – can benefit from it “when they intervene in the performance of an act by order or on behalf of that State, constituting an act of sovereignty”.

The lawyer for the Monsanto group (absorbed in 2018 by the German company Bayer), Jean-Daniel Bretzner, had thus argued that a French court was not competent to judge the performance of a sovereign foreign state within the framework of a “defense policy” in time of war. “Ms. Tran is circumventing the difficulty by attacking private companies and not the American state,” Bretzner had joked in January.

Companies that acted “on behalf of the United States Government”

Bayer-Monsanto said it “agrees with the decision” by reiterating on Monday that the companies “are not responsible for the alleged damages associated with the wartime use of the product by the government.”

The French court considered, after examining the documents in the file, that the companies had acted “by order and on behalf of the US State, in carrying out an act of sovereignty,” says the judgment.

Tran To Nga confirmed that the complaint against companies such as Dow Chemical and Monsanto had been dismissed and that he would appeal the decision.

These companies “responded to a tender” and therefore did not act under US government duress, Tran To Nga’s lawyers replied in a statement.

Furthermore, “the recommendations made by the US government did not require the manufacture of a product with a dioxin level as high as Agent Orange,” the lawyers said.

William Bourdon, lawyer for Tran To Nga, had already estimated at the trial that “the mandate of the legitimate authority (…) is not an exoneration,” citing the principle of refusal to obey a government if the order given is criminal ” and illegal. “

Tran To Nga and his struggle as a victim since 2014

Tens of millions of liters of this defoliant had been sprayed by the US Army, between 1962 and 1971, to prevent the advance of the communist guerrillas.

Since 2014, this French-Vietnamese grandmother has led a legal battle against all 14 companies for having produced the compound.

Tran To Nga says he suffers from “characteristic” pathologies from exposure to this herbicide. He has type 2 diabetes with a “rare” allergy to insulin, has also contracted two tuberculosis, had cancer and one of his daughters died of a heart defect.

This Franco-Vietnamese woman intends to participate in the international recognition of the crime of “ecocide”: “It is not for me that I am fighting” but “for my children” and “these millions of victims” who suffered the lasting effects of “Agent Orange” he declared at trial.

Born in 1942 in French Indochina, Tran To Nga participated in the North Vietnam independence movement and also covered the war as a journalist.

This article was adapted from its original in French