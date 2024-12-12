The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has admitted this Thursday the possibility that a clause on the Mortgage Loan Reference Index (IRPH) could be considered abusive and as a consequence annulled due to lack of transparency.

Specifically, the European High Court has ruled at the request of the Court of First Instance No. 8 of San Sebastián, which has raised up to 22 preliminary questions to clarify the possible lack of transparency and abusiveness of this index after analyzing a mortgage contracted between a client and Kutxabank. in 2006.

