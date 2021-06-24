EP Thursday, June 24, 2021, 4:33 PM

Representatives of the business, political and civil fabric of the Campo de Cartagena region met this Thursday to express their

defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer and the maintenance of more than 40,000 jobs and thousands of companies, according to COEC sources in a statement.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, participated together with the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo; the president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez; and the president of COEC, Ana Correa, in this act in defense of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, after this week the

Ministry for Ecological Transition has approved a increase in the flow of the Tagus, “Which puts the survival of this infrastructure at serious risk in the medium term,” according to municipal sources in a statement.

The event took place at the COEC headquarters, with the presence of irrigators, agrarian unions and business organizations from Campo de Cartagena, the region “most affected” in the event of closure of the transfer. According to the latest estimates of the study on the

economic impact of transfer water for irrigation, prepared by the College of Economists and the University of Murcia, the closure of the transfer would mean the disappearance of 80 percent of agriculture in Campo de Cartagena, as noted by the City Council.

“It represents a huge blow to our primary sector, one of the three vertices of the local economy, along with industry and tourism,” said the mayor, who has made herself, together with the rest of the Government, at the disposal of irrigators to make their claims in defense of the transfer “wherever necessary.”

“We are not talking about a problem of farmers, but about the future of our region and that is why the government of Cartagena is at the disposal of the Irrigators to support them and support them in the actions they put in place in defense of the Transfer,” he said. The mayor stated that “the government has just told us that

in six years we have to get by with half the water, pay it up to 170% more expensive and accept all this without alternatives for the ruin that looms over the Cartagena countryside.

“This is not a farmers’ problem, this is

It is a death threat against the Cartagena camp, which depends on 80% of the water from the transfer with 45,000 direct jobs in the entire irrigable area “, according to Arroyo, who described the decision as” unfair and inappropriate for a government that thinks of its citizens “.

The Minister of Agriculture described this attack by the Government on the Transfer as unacceptable and has reiterated the Executive’s intention to “defend our irrigators and the economic activity generated by agriculture by whatever means necessary.” And he has urged the union of all the social, business and economic strata of the Region to defend the Tagus-Segura.

Both the mayor of Cartagena and the councilor, Antonio Luengo, valued the

new hydrological planning proposed by the central government, which supposes the cut of 80 cubic hectometres per year of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, as «inadmissible for the Region of Murcia, but also for Alicante and Almería, because the 50 percent reduction of the flow in 2027 implies the closure of the transfer, and it can make the water bill go up even 140 percent, ”and they announced that they will do whatever it takes to prevent it.

The president of the Central Union of irrigators of the Tajo Segura aqueduct, Lucas Jiménez, has denounced that “the tap of opportunities generated by water is closed in an unjustified way” because there are no reasons for cutting the Transfer, except ideological or political «, And announced that they will fight to defend this infrastructure. For her part, the president of COEC assured that the cut proposed by the Government of Spain

not only affects agriculture, but also citizens, “That we will pay the most expensive water between 40 and 40%”, according to Ana Correa.

In Correa’s statements, “the farmers of Campo de Cartagena are very innovative entrepreneurs, who are continuously applying new technologies and who are known throughout the world for their work techniques and reuse / utilization of water. From COEC we do not understand this cut in the Transfer, which will lead to its practical disappearance.

“From COEC we ask the representatives of all political parties to have a high view to fight against this frontal attack on the regional economy. The disappearance of the Tajo-Segura Transfer will lead to a slow agony and death of companies and thousands of jobs.

Some 40,000 jobs are at risk and the survival of 80% of the regional agricultural activity“Said Correa.