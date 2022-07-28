The news of the opening of his first official Instagram profile had made the fans dream. And, instead, it was just a tool to announce the farewell to Formula 1 making sure to reach the widest audience. He did it with his gentle and slightly retro style, as a young man who has just turned 35, but who seems to have plunged into this era with a time machine. As if catapulted here almost by chance, from who knows what past decade. In that meager social video message in two languages, English and his German, there is practically everything of the Sebastian Vettel that we have admired in these 16 years of Grand Prix.