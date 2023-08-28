Spain has reached an agreement with Senegal to unblock the situation of a Civil Guard patrol boat that has been trying to disembark 168 migrants since Thursday, whom it rescued some 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) off the coast of Mauritania, according to sources. familiar with the case. Faced with the refusal of the Nouakchott authorities to open their ports to the rescued, including minors, the Spanish authorities have chosen to negotiate with the country from which the migrants left. The same sources estimate that the patrol boat will arrive in Saint Louis, northwest of Senegal, on the morning of the 30th. According to the Ministry of the Interior, taking them to Spain was never an option.

the ship tagus river of the Civil Guard was sailing on its way to Nuadibú when it ran into a cayuco that was heading towards the Canary Islands. The agents took its occupants out of the sea and requested authorization to take them to Nouadibou, the nearest port, but Mauritania refused to allow them to disembark. Without authorization, more than thirty agents and the almost 168 rescued have been anchored for almost four days waiting for a diplomatic solution that has not come to fruition. The Ministry of the Interior has refused to confirm the destination of the ship.

Mauritania’s refusal, which receives more than 10 million euros a year from Spain to help control irregular immigration, makes this case an exceptional episode.

The first hours on the ship were tense and the civil guards came to use their service weapons to shoot into the air. The 20 agents on the ship were joined by another 16 civil guards stationed in the African country. There was also an attempted hunger strike by the rescued that ended in attacks between them when some decided to eat, according to sources who have followed the day-to-day life on board. Several of the youngsters suffered from dehydration and others had heat strokes after hours in full sun on the deck. The guards set up awnings and began to navigate the bay while waiting for an affirmative response from the Mauritanian authorities, which never came. The tour of Tagus River, as the ship tracking pages show, it’s been a devilish switchback in a small area of ​​Nouadhibou Bay just a few miles from the port.

During the almost four days of waiting, those rescued have had to relieve themselves in buckets, as denounced by the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC), which requested “an urgent solution” from the Ministry of the Interior in the face of “the appalling conditions” in board. Some were able to call their families in shifts organized by the agents.

Spain and Mauritania have been partners in immigration matters since 2006 after the so-called cayucos crisis. The signed agreements cover the training of its agents or the purchase of material, from vehicles to passport readers, diets, fuel expenses… Spain even pays the expenses of a Mauritanian agent -there is also a Moroccan one- who works closely with the Civil Guard at the Regional Coordination Center of Gran Canaria. Mauritania has come to accept repatriations from the Canary Islands of citizens of third countries, a transfer that Spain used to expel Malian refugees and that few States accept. But the return agreement has a condition: that the expelled have transited or left Mauritanian territory. This requirement is not met in the case of this cayuco that left the Senegalese coast.

The collaboration between the two usually serves as an example for Madrid to show its European partners the importance of financing third countries so that they keep migrants away from European borders, but the refusal to disembark this group of people once again highlights the difficulties and dependence that the Spanish authorities face with their African partners in this field.

Interior insists that, despite this episode, collaboration on migration with Mauritania is “excellent.” But Mauritania also reads these episodes in a political key and, as a transit country, is experiencing strong migratory pressure, which has grown in recent months with the strong political and social instability experienced by its neighbor Senegal. His refusal leaves open certain questions about what will happen with future rescues in which the Civil Guard may be involved, which maintains a detachment of two ships, a ground patrol and a helicopter there.