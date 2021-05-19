Juanfran, from the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard of Ceuta, during the rescue of a baby this Tuesday. HANDOUT / AFP

The image of Juanfran rescuing a baby of a few months, frozen with cold, tied to the back of his mother, who was trying to reach the Spanish coast, he has gone around the world. The 41-year-old civil guard, one of the eight members that make up the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) of Ceuta, has spent practically two whole days in the water with his companions. “We have slept eight or ten hours in total since Sunday,” he assured EL PAÍS this Wednesday afternoon, after returning from work in the border waters of Spain and Morocco.

He does not know if the “stiff, white” baby he rescued is a boy or a girl. When he took it out of the water, he did not know “if he was alive or dead,” he confesses. Juanfran, who was formerly in the military and served as a rescue diver in the Navy; He joined the Civil Guard 12 years ago, and was prepared to also develop the same specialty within the armed institute. He assures that they are trained to face “almost any situation at sea”, but never before have they encountered “a human tide” like this one, of “hundreds of desperate people”.

“Our usual work consists of recovering bodies of the dead in the waters, be it from the sea, a swamp, or a river … But this time we had to rescue living people, of all ages, in all conditions , and discriminate between so many people in the water who most urgently required our help, “he explains. “We took the baby, he was frozen, cold, he was not gesturing,” he says, moved.

“They have been taking people out: children, women, young people, the elderly …” since early Monday morning, sources from the armed institute point out in reference to their agents. “He could barely attend a radio station for a few minutes this morning because he had to go to the water again,” they point out about Juanfran. He is unable to know how many people have assisted in the water during these two days, but when he returned this morning he had time to attend to the many media who wanted to interview who has become one of the images, the most humanitarian, of this serious migratory and diplomatic crisis between Spain and Morocco.

The 600 civil guards stationed in Ceuta, apart from the reinforcements that the Interior has established in the face of the greatest conflict for migratory causes that is remembered with Morocco, are experiencing with greater intensity than anyone the massive arrival of the more than 8,000 people who have crossed by swimming or with precarious boats and rescue elements from the neighboring country to the autonomous city.

“We were attentive to all the people who we thought would not be able to get from where they wanted to go to the Spanish area. They went on toy floats, with empty bottles, with whatever … some wore badly placed cork-like vests that, instead of keeping their heads afloat, caused the opposite effect ”, recalls this diver, His whose companions describe as “a great professional.”

“There were many fathers and mothers with their children tied up as they could,” describes the guard. “They were thrown behind their backs with cloth and clothes,” he specifies. And it was that way of attending and prioritizing the most needy migrants that he put in his focus, and in that of his partner Braulio, that mother with her tied baby, whom they quickly came to rescue. The Civil Guard also recalled that, despite saving many, they did not reach all, such as a young migrant who died drowned this Tuesday, the only fatality of the flood.

Juanfran and his companions have engraved on their retinas “the wild eyes of the people they have had to attend these days at sea.” The hardest moment, he says, “was the early morning from Monday to Tuesday, when dozens of people of sub-Saharan origin began to jump into the water, whom we had a hard time seeing in the water, at night, and with their dark skin. .. we did not see them, we did not know if they were carrying children ”, he laments.

Delivered to his work, almost oblivious to the commotion that the image of his rescue has caused in the media, this Wednesday Juanfran has returned to the water with his family, ready to continue saving lives.