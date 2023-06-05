The harsh restrictions that China has imposed since 2018 on the entry of waste from other countries —until then it was the main importer of this waste, which was partly recycled there— had significant effects throughout the planet, which still persist today. First, other Asian countries (such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) experienced an avalanche of containers with waste that also led them to close their borders and increase controls. In addition, in the main countries that generate waste, such as Spain, cases of illegal exports of waste to other nations, usually developing countries, have increased. And also the intentional fires in recycling plants that, instead of treating this waste, allegedly choose to set it on fire.

The fires in the plants have increased since that closure of China, explained this Monday Lieutenant Héctor Santed, of the Central Environmental Operational Unit of the Civil Guard (Ucoma). The suspicion that a good number are not exactly fortuitous flies over these fires when they occur. “Every month we find between one and two fires with indications that they are intentional,” Santed has detailed. Indications such as that they occur at night, the structure of the plant is not affected (with which it can continue with its activity) or that there was no worker at the time the flames started, this agent specializing in related crimes has added. with waste treatment.

By setting fire to plastic waste, managers save the treatment of this waste and quickly get rid of the problem. A 2020 Interpol report already pointed to this phenomenon. The study cited Spain, which before the ban used to “export almost 60% of its plastic waste to China.” “Current recycling centers do not have the capacity to treat all the plastic that is no longer exported,” said Interpol, which pointed out that between 2017 and 2018 fires in landfills and treatment centers increased by 100% in Spain.

The complicated thing in many cases is to take the next step and prove that they are intentional in a judicial process. The Civil Guard currently has several open investigations in this regard, but Santed points out that, for the moment, there is no conviction. In his 2020 study, which was based on data from 40 countries, this difficulty was recognized in order to prove the intentionality of fires in plants and landfills, since these are facilities that can accidentally burn down relatively easily. But the report highlighted a curious case, that of the Netherlands, where insurance companies stopped covering waste fires in open-air storage and there was a clear decrease in fires. “This case shows that some of the increase in debris fires is almost certainly due to deliberate acts,” Interpol concluded.

illegal export

The other leg of the veto of China and other Asian countries to receive plastic waste is the increase in irregular exports. The Civil Guard has presented this Monday a balance of the operations carried out in this sense from the beginning of 2021 and until the end of 2022 and included in the so-called plastics operation. And, in collaboration with Europol, eight people have been investigated for the alleged illegal trafficking of more than 5,700 tons of plastic waste thanks to a campaign that has included 141 inspections of companies that manage this waste.

In the province of León, for example, a company was identified as clandestinely storing a large amount of plastic waste from other autonomous communities “with the purpose of allegedly abandoning it or setting it on fire,” the Civil Guard reported in a statement. . On the other hand, in the Port of Barcelona 40 tons of plastic waste have been intervened and a company and its two managers are being investigated for the illegal transfer of 43,220 kilograms of plastic waste. And another company also located in Barcelona would have transferred to France 222,682 kilograms “of material declared as plastic, when in reality it was plastic waste,” added the armed institute.

In Palencia, a company has been investigated that would be engaged in the management and irregular transfer of both plastic waste and electrical and electronic equipment waste, without having any type of authorization or control mechanism. “Another company investigated in the province of Jaén, was dedicated to extracting plastic waste from vehicles at the end of their useful life to later send them illegally, camouflaged as raw material,” adds the Civil Guard. In total, this company from Jaen “would have sent 900 tons to Thailand, 98 to Hong-Kong, 312 to Malaysia and 2,302 to Morocco”, some of the usual destinations for waste from developed countries after the closure of China to such garbage. Finally, in the province of Alicante another company has been investigated “which, without having an activity license, was engaged in the illegal management and storage of waste, including plastic waste, for its subsequent illegal export.”

