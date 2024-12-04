By hook or by crook, everyone should know by now that not everything on the Internet is what it seems, and that nowadays when something is too good to be true, it is probably a scam.

But the worst of all is that cybercrime does not stop growing, evolving and advancing, and they no longer only try to deceive you with great offers and incredible opportunities, but they Now they also sneak into our daily and normal things, as in the case that the Civil Guard is alerting, the payment of the electricity bill.

Apparently, several campaigns of identity theft of the main electricity companies in our country, such as Endesa, Iberdrola or Naturgy among others by email. In these emails, the attackers send us something as normal and expected as the electricity bill at the end of the month or quarter that is pending payment.

Since this is common, no one suspects that it is a scam, so download the invoice or follow the link to pay the fee and without realizing it you are installing hidden malware called Grandoreiro on your device which specializes in stealing banking information.

Keys to avoid scam

Suspicion of unexpected or unusual bills: Check the sender’s email address, check dates and amounts, don’t click on links or download attachments, and contact your power company another way if something sounds strange.

If you have downloaded this file, there are several solutions. At this point, the best thing that could happen is to have downloaded the file but don’t run it. In this case, it is recommended Delete it immediately and make sure it also disappears from the trash.

If, on the other hand, the file has been downloaded and executed, it is likely that the device has been infected. Consequently, the authorities recommend taking the following measures: “Isolate the device or equipment from the Network, that is, disconnect from the network from your home device so that the malware cannot spread to other devices. Perform a thorough analysis with the antivirus updated, and if you are still infected, consider format or reset your device to disinfect it.