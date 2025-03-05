Cybercriminals take advantage of the week of rains and meteorological notices so that the messages seem real

Updated at 07: 47h.





On the occasion of the weather notices for heavy rains that have been happening in recent days, The Civil Guard has detected a new scam by SMS where cybercounts send a fraudulent link that links an application simulating the Aemet asking for personal data.

This has been warned by the body itself through social networks, where they also attach a capture of fraudulent messages that can reach us to the mobile and that can easily confuse citizens since Aemet appears as the name of the sender And the link also includes the name of the weather agency.

#WARNING Have you received a #SMS Like the image? No cliques On the occasion of the meteorological notices for rains, a new scam has been detected by #SMS where they send you a fraudulent link that links you to an application simulating the Aemet asking for your data. pic.twitter.com/ttjcd26tsw – Civil Guard (@guardiacivil) March 4, 2025

Given this situation, as indicated by the Civil Guard, we must not click on the link and, given any questions related to weather incidents, it urges Go to official sources of information. That is, the DGT to know the state of the roads, the Aemet to learn about the information of time and civil protection.

The rains are expected to continue to hit all of Spain what remains of the week and even lengthen until the beginning of the next one, so before any message as described, caution.