The Civil Guard has warned Tuesday of a NEW ESTAFA VIA SMS To mobile phones, a message accompanied by a fraudulent link. The scammers send it taking advantage of the meteorological notices for rains that many users are receiving these days for alerts in several autonomous communities.

Through the social network X, the Civil Guard explained what this new scam is. The user receives an SMS with a Fraudulent link which leads to an application – which simulates being the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) – and then request personal data.

The message, specifically, is the following: “A severe storm is expected in its region. Prepare and stay safe. Download the app “, accompanied by a fraudulent link. The Civil Guard advises to always consult the official media, such as the AEMET or Civil Protection, which publish all real news on their social networks without puncturing in any link.